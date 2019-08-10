 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Blast hits Copenhagen police station, second explosion in Danish capital in 4 days

Published time: 10 Aug, 2019 06:07 Edited time: 10 Aug, 2019 06:35
Get short URL
Blast hits Copenhagen police station, second explosion in Danish capital in 4 days
A police officer stands guard at the Danish Tax Authority at Oesterbro in Copenhagen, Denmark, on August 7, 2019 © AFP / Olafur STEINAR GESTSSON / Ritzau Scanpix
An explosion has occurred outside a local police station in Copenhagen, according to law enforcement. The blast comes just days after an explosive device was detonated near a government office.

The explosion happened near a police station just outside the city center. According to local media, police are currently searching for a man spotted running from the scene. No injuries have been reported.

A photo circulating on Twitter purportedly shows the aftermath of the blast. 

On Tuesday, a blast outside the Danish Tax Agency’s office in Copenhagen injured one person. Police said the incident was the result of a deliberate attack.

Officials told Reuters that it was too early to say whether the two blasts are connected.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies