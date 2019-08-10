Blast hits Copenhagen police station, second explosion in Danish capital in 4 days
The explosion happened near a police station just outside the city center. According to local media, police are currently searching for a man spotted running from the scene. No injuries have been reported.
A photo circulating on Twitter purportedly shows the aftermath of the blast.
Another explosion hits Copenhagen, this time a police station, 3 days ago it was a tax office, this is number nine big explosion in Copenhagen since February https://t.co/rXE2kuJJhi— Hansen 🏴 (@LotusHansen) August 10, 2019
On Tuesday, a blast outside the Danish Tax Agency’s office in Copenhagen injured one person. Police said the incident was the result of a deliberate attack.
Officials told Reuters that it was too early to say whether the two blasts are connected.
