Blast hits Copenhagen police station, second explosion in Danish capital in 4 days

An explosion has occurred outside a local police station in Copenhagen, according to law enforcement. The blast comes just days after an explosive device was detonated near a government office.

The explosion happened near a police station just outside the city center. According to local media, police are currently searching for a man spotted running from the scene. No injuries have been reported.

A photo circulating on Twitter purportedly shows the aftermath of the blast.

Another explosion hits Copenhagen, this time a police station, 3 days ago it was a tax office, this is number nine big explosion in Copenhagen since February https://t.co/rXE2kuJJhi — Hansen 🏴 (@LotusHansen) August 10, 2019

On Tuesday, a blast outside the Danish Tax Agency’s office in Copenhagen injured one person. Police said the incident was the result of a deliberate attack.

Officials told Reuters that it was too early to say whether the two blasts are connected.

