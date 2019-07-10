 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Merkel seen visibly shaking AGAIN, this time as she welcomes Finnish PM (VIDEO)

Published time: 10 Jul, 2019 10:26 Edited time: 10 Jul, 2019 11:00
German Chancellor Angela Merkel was seen visibly shaking during another high-profile diplomatic meeting, this time as she welcomed Finnish Prime Minister Antti Rinne as the countries’ anthems played.

Merkel has repeatedly played down concerns over her health in recent weeks following high-profile episodes of shaking in public during meetings with other world leaders. 

The German Chancellor was seen shaking beside German President Frank-Walter Steinmeieras she swore in the new justice minister at Berlin's Bellevue Palace in late June. 

Prior to this instance, she appeared unsteady and in distress when meeting  Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in mid-June as the national anthems of the two countries blared at an event in Berlin.

In both cases, Merkel played it off as merely feeling unwell, insisting that she had, in fact, recovered shortly after with just a glass of water.

