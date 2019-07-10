 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Colorado bear breaks into car, ‘butt-shifts’ to neutral & drives 100ft down hill

Published time: 10 Jul, 2019 06:50 Edited time: 10 Jul, 2019 08:11
Get short URL
Colorado bear breaks into car, ‘butt-shifts’ to neutral & drives 100ft down hill
© Boulder County Sheriff's Office / Facebook
A “delinquent” bear broke into a parked car in Colorado, made it roll 100 feet down a hill, and crashed the vehicle into a tree before disappearing without a trace.

The incident happened on Thursday night. The bear pulled the door open and climbed into an unlocked car somewhere in Boulder County, Colorado, the local sheriff’s office reported.

The door closed behind the animal once it got inside the vehicle. The bear then apparently felt trapped, began frantically working its way out and accidentally “butt-shifted the car into neutral.” The vehicle rolled off the driveway and went 100 feet down a hill. It stopped after hitting a tree, and only then could the bear get out and flee.

Also on rt.com Ferocious felon: ‘Hangry’ bear breaks into car & locks itself inside (VIDEO)

A photo from the ‘crime scene,’ shared by the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, showed a wrecked hatchback near a tree in the woodlands, with its doors wide open and its interior smashed.

The whole situation serves as “a good reminder to keep your car doors locked, especially in bear country,” police said.

It was not the first time a nosy bear was drawn to a parked vehicle in Colorado. Last year, a security camera in Boulder filmed how an animal approached a car, successfully opened three of its doors, climbed inside and then left.

“Bears get into unlocked cars all the time,” a Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokesperson said at the time.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies