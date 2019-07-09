 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Leaping robot rover that mimics deer and antelope could be space probe of the future (VIDEO)

Published time: 9 Jul, 2019 12:41 Edited time: 9 Jul, 2019 12:48
Get short URL
Leaping robot rover that mimics deer and antelope could be space probe of the future (VIDEO)
© ESA
A deer-like robot which may be the future of planetary exploration has been filmed being put through its paces by bouncing around a lab ping-pong style in simulated lunar gravity.

Researchers from ETH Zurich’s Robotic Systems Lab have teamed up with the European Space Agency (ESA) to push SpaceBok, the space-exploration robot, to the limit.

The machine is based on animals like deer and antelope (springbok) and is designed to operate in low-gravity environments like moons and asteroids. It is capable of ‘dynamic walking’ that mimics its namesake animals here on Earth.

Rovers of the past like Spirit, Opportunity and Curiosity have used wheels and tracks while, more recently, MASCOT hooped across the surface of the asteroid Ryugu, in a great leap for robot kind.

Taking inspiration from NASA astronauts and lunar pioneers Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin, who quickly figured out the most efficient method of getting around in low-gravity environments, the team concentrated on controlled leaps and hops as a method of traversing extraterrestrial terrain.

“For the lower gravity environments of the Moon, Mars or asteroids, jumping off the ground like this turns out to be a very efficient way to get around,” Kolvenbach said in a press release.

Recent developments in computational power and algorithmic efficiency have allowed the SpaceBok’s creators to produce a robot that can execute controlled leaps and bounds, reaching heights of 1.3 meters (4.2 feet).

If you like this story, share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies