GIGANTIC CRASH: World’s largest haulage truck overturns & catches fire (VIDEO)

Published time: 9 Jul, 2019 14:57 Edited time: 9 Jul, 2019 15:20
A BelAZ haul truck. © Sputnik / Alexandr Kryazhev
A road accident of epic proportions was caught on camera in Russia as a 360-ton BelAZ haulage truck went off the road before overturning and catching fire.

The crash occurred last week at an iron ore mining and beneficiation plant in Zabaykalsky Region near the Chinese border.

“The driver was sober,” the company’s press office emphasized, adding that a brake malfunction was likely to blame for the incident.

Despite the dramatic scene created by the overturning vehicle, the man at the wheel “escaped with minor injuries,” the company said. “His life is out of danger.”

© Sputnik / Egor Eryomov

BelAZ is the largest ultra-class haulage truck in the world. The Belarusian-made monster weighs 360 tons and can carry up to 450 tons of cargo. Each of its massive wheels weighs 5.3 tons and has a diameter of four meters. The newest BelAz model is priced at around $10 million.

