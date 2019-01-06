3 Afghan security forces wounded in Kabul ‘sticky bomb’ attack

At least three members of Afghanistan’s security forces were wounded after a so-called “sticky bomb” was placed on a military vehicle in Kabul. The injured were transported to a hospital where they received treatment for their non-life-threatening wounds. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack. In recent months, Afghanistan’s capital has suffered from a surge of terrorist attacks carried out by Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) and the Taliban. In December, 47 people were killed and more than two dozen were injured after gunmen stormed a government building in Kabul.