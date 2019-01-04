'Leaked' college clip of dancing Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez backfires (VIDEO)

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-New York) has been ensnared in her first congressional scandal: a clip of her and friends performing silly dance moves in college has been leaked and gone viral!

A conservative "QAnon" Twitter account posted a video of Ocasio-Cortez and her friends reenacting a dance routine from The Breakfast Club. Complete with the LiveLeak tag in the corner, it has all the trappings of a scandal, but is strangely… non-scandalous. Wholesome, even.

Here is America's favorite commie know-it-all acting like the clueless nitwit she is...

...High School video of "Sandy" Ocasio-Cortezpic.twitter.com/s723Vga9zF — AnonymousQ (@AnonymousQ1776) January 2, 2019

Unmoved by the group's youthful exuberance, the anonymous poster disparages the Democratic Socialist congresswoman as a “clueless nitwit.” Most of Twitter, however, was charmed by “Sandy,” and even pro-Trump voices thought the attacks were counterproductive.

I agree with Megan McCain. Part of what she said: "A. She looks like she's a total normal college girl having fun here & B. Dragging up crap from people in college is asinine. Stick to policies and ideology, my ENTIRE generation has a digital footprint..." — taiwanda2 (@Taiwanda2Baker) January 4, 2019

Using traditional Meme Warfare/Sarcasm/Mockery will only harden and expand support for AOC. She embraces these attacks and sucks all the oxygen out of the room. Again TRUMP 101



She is one of a few cases where attacking her actually makes her stronger. — Carpe Donktum🔹 (@Carpedonktum) January 3, 2019

Others pointed out that constantly ripping on Ocasio-Cortez over inconsequential matters was only helping her…

Oh look! @AOC acted like a typical high-school teenager when she was a teen-ager in high-school.

Clutch your pearls, everyone.



Surely folks obsessed with Ocasio-Cortez know only thing accomplished with constant attacks on her, is making her star rise higher.

This is stupid. https://t.co/IkRW9Uc4Sa — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) January 3, 2019

It's interesting to see her ascend to rockstar status with virtually no help from liberal MSM as detractors continue to make ostensible inflammatory comments that backfire as she consolidates more support by the day — Mike (@dblue916) January 4, 2019

…and might help her all the way to the White House.

If they keep this up, the woman's going to be our youngest President ever. — Patrick (@Plindsey88) January 3, 2019

In general, the hit job backfired completely.

Conservative high schoolers spend their time insulting the custodians and reading Ayn Rand, so the concept of everyone else dancing and having fun is alien to them. — The Jealous Cactus (@JealousCactus) January 3, 2019

I'm sure there's a video somewhere of Brett Kavanaugh puking in a hot tub — TJ O'Connell (@TrumanJasper) January 3, 2019

Mitch McConnell's dance video was 🔥🔥🔥, this one's pretty tepid. — Paul Spencer (@spencer212) January 3, 2019

…assuming it was meant as an attack at all.

The incredible thing about the AOC fervor is that some rando no one has ever heard from tweeted that adorable video of her dancing and now we're pretending that all of the right seized on it



You couldn't pay for better marketing. The AOC presidency inches ever closer — Tamara Winter (@_TamaraWinter) January 3, 2019

The video was recorded in 2010 at Boston University, while Ocasio-Cortez was a student there. She graduated with a degree in economics the following year.