HomeUSA News

'Leaked' college clip of dancing Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez backfires (VIDEO)

Get short URL
'Leaked' college clip of dancing Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez backfires (VIDEO)
© YouTube / Julian Jensen
Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-New York) has been ensnared in her first congressional scandal: a clip of her and friends performing silly dance moves in college has been leaked and gone viral!

A conservative "QAnon" Twitter account posted a video of Ocasio-Cortez and her friends reenacting a dance routine from The Breakfast Club. Complete with the LiveLeak tag in the corner, it has all the trappings of a scandal, but is strangely… non-scandalous. Wholesome, even.

Unmoved by the group's youthful exuberance, the anonymous poster disparages the Democratic Socialist congresswoman as a “clueless nitwit.” Most of Twitter, however, was charmed by “Sandy,” and even pro-Trump voices thought the attacks were counterproductive.

Others pointed out that constantly ripping on Ocasio-Cortez over inconsequential matters was only helping her…

…and might help her all the way to the White House.

In general, the hit job backfired completely.

…assuming it was meant as an attack at all.

The video was recorded in 2010 at Boston University, while Ocasio-Cortez was a student there. She graduated with a degree in economics the following year.

Reporting what the mainstream media won’t: Follow RT’s Twitter account
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies