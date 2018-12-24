Death toll from Indonesian tsunami rises to 281

Indonesian officials have now confirmed that 281 people have died in the tsunami that hit the Sunda Strait coasts late Saturday. Dozens more are missing and many affected areas have not yet reported in. Over a thousand people have also been injured, with the Indonesian Medical Association desperately calling for reserve equipment and specialists to aid the wounded survivors. Aside from the over 11,600 people displaced, hundreds of homes, shops and vessels have been severely damaged, including the vital infrastructure needed for rescue efforts. Nonetheless, doctors and aid workers are still searching the devastated coastal towns of Indonesia for survivors. The tsunami was likely triggered by undersea landslides caused by eruptions from the nearby Anak Krakatau volcano, according to the national disaster mitigation agency. The region had only begun to recover from September’s disastrous earthquake which left over 2,000 dead, when tragedy struck again on Saturday.