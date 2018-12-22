20 dead as tsunami hits Indonesia beaches – government agency (VIDEO)

20 dead as tsunami hits Indonesia beaches – government agency
﻿At least 20 people have been killed as a tidal wave hit beaches around Sunda Strait in Indonesia on Saturday night, according to the country's Disaster Mitigation Agency. Another 165 have been injured.

The Indonesian Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysical Agency (BMKG) said the wave was not caused by an earthquake, but was possibly the result of volcanic activity at Mount Krakatoa.

Video filmed at one of the affected beaches and posted on Twitter shows the wave rolling in as beachgoers scramble away from the water.

Images from the other side of the Sunda Strait showed the aftermath of the wave.

Sunda Strait separates the islands of Java and Sumatra. Its coast is located about 100km (62 miles) from the Indonesian capital, Jakarta.

MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW

