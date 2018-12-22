20 dead as tsunami hits Indonesia beaches – government agency (VIDEO)

﻿At least 20 people have been killed as a tidal wave hit beaches around Sunda Strait in Indonesia on Saturday night, according to the country's Disaster Mitigation Agency. Another 165 have been injured.

The Indonesian Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysical Agency (BMKG) said the wave was not caused by an earthquake, but was possibly the result of volcanic activity at Mount Krakatoa.

Video filmed at one of the affected beaches and posted on Twitter shows the wave rolling in as beachgoers scramble away from the water.

Data sementara dampak gelombang pasang di Pantai Anyer Kab Pandeglang dan Lampung Selatan adalah 1 orang meninggal dunia dan 11 orang luka-luka. Korban luka dirawat di rumah sakit. Masyarakat dihimbau tenang. Tidak terpancing pada isu menyesatkan. Tidak ada tsunami. pic.twitter.com/0vJPQtMqip — Sutopo Purwo Nugroho (@Sutopo_PN) December 22, 2018

Images from the other side of the Sunda Strait showed the aftermath of the wave.

Data sementara dampak tsunami di Pantai di Kab Pandeglang, Serang dan Lampung Selatan hingga 23/12/2018 pukul 04.30 WIB: tercatat 20 orang meninggal dunia, 165 orang luka-luka, 2 orang hilang dan puluhan bangunan rusak. Data korban kemungkinan masih akan terus bertambah. pic.twitter.com/6f7buuoD5Y — Sutopo Purwo Nugroho (@Sutopo_PN) December 22, 2018

Sunda Strait separates the islands of Java and Sumatra. Its coast is located about 100km (62 miles) from the Indonesian capital, Jakarta.

