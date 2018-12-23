Last moments of the show: Tsunami crashes into crowd as Indonesian pop band play live (VIDEO)

Chilling footage captures the moment that a giant wave crashed a live show by Jakarta pop band ‘Seventeen,’ as a tsunami wreaked havoc in Indonesia. One band member died and several are missing.

The video, which lasts less than a minute, shows a packed audience at the Tanjung Lesung Beach Resort in West Java, which overlooks the Krakatoa volcano.

Video shows a tsunami crashing into a venue in Indonesia where the band Seventeen was performing

Revelers can be seen seated at tables, applauding as they dine, oblivious to what is about to happen. Moments later, band members and screaming spectators are seen being washed away as a wave appears from nowhere and pounds the stage.

In a tearful video posted in the aftermath of the incident, the band’s lead singer Riefian Fajarsyah said that one member had died, while his wife and several of his bandmates are missing.

“Andi, Herman and Ujang have not been found, please pray for them. Please pray also that my wife will be found soon. Please pray also for Bani and Oki (who passed away),” the inconsolable Fajarsyah said in an Instagram post, as translated by Channel News Asia.

At least 62 people have died and more than 20 are missing after the tsunami ripped through the area in western Indonesia, off the coast of Sumatra.

Officials said that the tsunami was triggered by a combination of factors, in particular by volcanic activity at the Krakatoa volcano and an abnormally high tide due to a full moon.

Meanwhile, the death toll is expected to climb further as some remote areas are still be searched for survivors.

“This number will continue to rise, considering [that] not all places have been checked,” said National Disaster Agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho.