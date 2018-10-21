Turkey will reveal entire truth about Khashoggi's death on Tuesday - Erdogan

Turkey will reveal the full truth surrounding the death of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi on Tuesday, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, according to AFP. The announcement comes just two days after Erdogan spoke with Saudi King Salman, where both agreed to continue cooperation with the investigation into the journalist's death. On Saturday, Omer Celik, a spokesman for the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), also stated that Ankara would “reveal whatever had happened” to Khashoggi, saying that “nobody should ever doubt about it.” Turkey previously stated that the journalist was killed by a Saudi assassination squad, while Saudi Arabia has said he died in a “fistfight” inside the consulate. Khashoggi, a Washington Post journalist who was critical of the Saudi royal family, was last seen on October 2 when he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.