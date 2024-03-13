icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia’s world-leading nukes, Western ‘vampire ball,’ complaints from Trump: Key takeaways from Putin’s big interview
13 Mar, 2024 19:59
HomeWorld News

South Korean defense chief orders up plan to kill Kim Jong-un

Seoul’s special forces have been tasked with preparing to “swiftly eliminate” North Korea’s leaders if war breaks out
South Korean defense chief orders up plan to kill Kim Jong-un
South Korean special forces participate in a joint counter-terrorism drill with the US last week in Seoul. ©  Kim Jae-hwan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

South Korean Defense Minister Shin Won-sik has called for quickly killing North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and other top officials in Pyongyang in the event that war breaks out on the peninsula again.

Shin issued his order on Wednesday, telling South Korea’s Army Special Warfare Command to make preparations for taking out North Korea’s leaders. “If Kim Jong-un starts a war, as a key unit of Korea Massive Punishment and Retaliation (KMPR), you must become the world’s strongest special operations unit to swiftly eliminate the enemy leadership,” he said during a visit to the commando unit southeast of Seoul, in Incheon.

KMPR is South Korea’s defense doctrine for delivering a debilitating retaliatory strike in response to a North Korean attack. It’s part of Seoul’s “three-axis” system for deterring a new war with Pyongyang, which also includes preemptively eliminating a North Korean missile launch and shooting down missiles in flight. Shin made his visit to the special forces command amid South Korea’s ongoing “Freedom Shield” military exercise with the US military.

North Korea must be ready to ‘occupy’ South – Kim
Read more
North Korea must be ready to ‘occupy’ South – Kim

Kim has called such joint exercises a “rehearsal” for invasion of North Korea and a provocation of war. The two Koreas have technically been at war for over seven decades, after their 1950-1953 conflict ended with an armistice rather than a peace agreement.

In Seoul’s latest drills with US troops, special forces have worked on “infiltrating key command facilities and paralyzing their operations,” South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency reported. The South Korean Army Special Warfare Command said it’s preparing for “various provocations” from the North, including terrorist attacks. “We will move in, strongly suppress them, and punish them until the end.”

Shin, the defense chief, also visited a key wartime command bunker in Seongnam, just south of Seoul, on Wednesday. He said the joint exercise will hone operations to “neutralize the North Korean nuclear and missile network at an early stage and attack the enemy in all areas – including land, sea, air, space, cyber, and electromagnetic waves. We need to further strengthen our capabilities so that we can overwhelm them.”

READ MORE: North Korea condemns latest US-South Korea drills

Tensions on the peninsula have escalated in the past year amid a wave of North Korean missile tests and saber-rattling by Seoul and Washington. Shin threatened in December to unleash a “hell of destruction” on Pyongyang if North Korea takes “reckless actions that harm peace.” That vow came weeks after North Korea launched a spy satellite, leading to the unraveling of a 2018 deal designed to reduce military tensions around the peninsula’s demilitarized zone (DMZ).

READ MORE: Putin’s gift to Kim Jong-un ‘illegal’ – Washington

Top stories

RT Features

Biofuel: India is getting ready to ‘feed’ more and more cars, but how will it feed its people?
Biofuel: India is getting ready to ‘feed’ more and more cars, but how will it feed its people? FEATURE
‘I don’t want to be a pawn in this sick game’: Israel’s anti-Zionist fringe is taking a stand
‘I don’t want to be a pawn in this sick game’: Israel’s anti-Zionist fringe is taking a stand FEATURE
A frozen Eastern European conflict defrosts: Could this barely known region be the next Russia-NATO flashpoint?
A frozen Eastern European conflict defrosts: Could this barely known region be the next Russia-NATO flashpoint? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Biofuel: India is getting ready to ‘feed’ more and more cars, but how will it feed its people?
Biofuel: India is getting ready to ‘feed’ more and more cars, but how will it feed its people? FEATURE
‘I don’t want to be a pawn in this sick game’: Israel’s anti-Zionist fringe is taking a stand
‘I don’t want to be a pawn in this sick game’: Israel’s anti-Zionist fringe is taking a stand FEATURE
A frozen Eastern European conflict defrosts: Could this barely known region be the next Russia-NATO flashpoint?
A frozen Eastern European conflict defrosts: Could this barely known region be the next Russia-NATO flashpoint? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Barbecues & cannibals in Haiti
0:00
26:19
CrossTalk: Ukraine mythologized
0:00
24:39
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies