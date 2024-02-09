icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Ukraine conflict, fallout of NATO expansion, relations with US: Key takeaways from Putin’s interview with Tucker Carlson
9 Feb, 2024 15:17
HomeWorld News

North Korea must be ready to ‘occupy’ South – Kim

Pyongyang considers Seoul to be its “most harmful and unchangeable enemy,” the leader has said
North Korea must be ready to ‘occupy’ South – Kim
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un delivering a speech at the Ministry of National Defense in Pyongyang on the occasion of the 76th founding anniversary of the Korean People's Army. ©  STR / KCNA VIA KNS / AFP

Pyongyang must be prepared to seize South Korean territory in the event of an “emergency,” North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has said.

In a speech marking the 76th anniversary of the founding of the North Korean Army on Friday, Kim praised the military for “firmly protecting the sovereignty and dignity of the country” from “imperialist military threats, blackmail, and the risk of war.”

Commenting on the increasingly tense relations with Seoul, the North Korean leader said his country has “summarized the history of our people’s division and confrontation and defined [South] Korean puppets as the most harmful and unchangeable enemy” of Pyongyang. 

Against this backdrop, Kim stated that in the event of an “emergency,” North Korean policymakers had “made a national decision to occupy and pacify [South Korean] territory.”

Russia rebukes treaty ally
Read more
Russia rebukes treaty ally

The warning comes after the North Korean leader ruled out reunification between Pyongyang and Seoul in late December, arguing that the two neighbors adhere to diametrically opposed principles. Last month, Kim also called on the national parliament to label South Korea the “number one hostile country.”

Pyongyang and Seoul never signed a peace treaty after the end of the 1950-1953 Korean War, which divided the peninsula, and tensions remain high. In recent months, North Korea has conducted numerous missile launches while criticizing its southern neighbor for holding joint military drills with the US, which has some 30,000 troops stationed on the peninsula.

Citing US officials, the New York Times reported in January that Washington is worried that North Korea could “take some form of lethal military action” against Seoul. The paper’s sources, however, doubted that Pyongyang would risk anything resembling a full-scale attack.

Top stories

RT Features

Zelensky’s new delusion: Why has the Ukrainian leader decided to claim multiple regions of Russia?
Zelensky’s new delusion: Why has the Ukrainian leader decided to claim multiple regions of Russia? FEATURE
Grape expectations: Why Indian drinkers are turning to wine like never before
Grape expectations: Why Indian drinkers are turning to wine like never before FEATURE
Fellowship: Why African students decide to connect their lives with Russia
Fellowship: Why African students decide to connect their lives with Russia FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Zelensky’s new delusion: Why has the Ukrainian leader decided to claim multiple regions of Russia?
Zelensky’s new delusion: Why has the Ukrainian leader decided to claim multiple regions of Russia? FEATURE
Grape expectations: Why Indian drinkers are turning to wine like never before
Grape expectations: Why Indian drinkers are turning to wine like never before FEATURE
Fellowship: Why African students decide to connect their lives with Russia
Fellowship: Why African students decide to connect their lives with Russia FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of cancer
0:00
28:1
CrossTalk: Kiev on life support
0:00
25:35
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies