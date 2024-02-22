icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
22 Feb, 2024 02:58
HomeWorld News

Putin’s gift to Kim Jong-un ‘illegal’ – Washington

International sanctions bar the transfer of vehicles to North Korea, a senior US spokesman said
Putin’s gift to Kim Jong-un ‘illegal’ – Washington
FILE PHOTO: A Russian flag is seen attached to a car during the arrival of Russian President Vladimir Putin to the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia’s Far East, September 13, 2023. ©  Sputnik / Vladimir Smirnov

The US State Department has argued that Russia violated international sanctions on North Korea when President Vladimir Putin gifted a luxury car to DPRK leader Kim Jong-un.

Asked about the move during a Wednesday press briefing, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said Putin’s transfer of a Russian-made Aurus to Kim likely ran afoul of UN penalties on Pyongyang.

”UN Security Council resolutions do require all UN member states to prohibit both the supply of transportation vehicles and the supply of luxury automobiles to the DPRK. And if this is true, it would appear to be once again Russia violating UN Security Council resolutions that it itself supported,” he said.

Miller went on to joke that Kim should have gotten “the extended warranty.”

Putin gives Kim Jong-un luxury automobile READ MORE: Putin gives Kim Jong-un luxury automobile

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has dismissed any suggestion that Moscow violated sanctions, however, responding to similar allegations from South Korean officials on Tuesday.

”If Seoul has questions about ‘compliance with UN sanctions’ against the DPRK, then instead of running to the microphones they should to contact the UN Security Council sanctions committee,” she wrote in a Telegram post, adding “It would be interesting to know what kind of pressure Washington is exerting on Seoul to disrupt legitimate trade relations with other countries.”

Putin’s gift was first reported on Tuesday in North Korean state media, which said the vehicle was transferred to DPRK authorities last weekend. Kim Yo-jong, Kim’s younger sister and a senior North Korean official, called the episode “a clear demonstration of the special personal relationship” between Putin and her brother.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov later confirmed the reports, and said the car given to Kim was indeed an Aurus, though did not specify which model.

READ MORE: Production of luxury Russian cars begins in UAE

Putin met with Kim last September in Russia’s Far East, where the North Korean leader toured various military and civilian facilities. The two heads of state visited the Vostochny cosmodrome, where Putin showcased two Aurus state vehicles.

Top stories

RT Features

Notorious: The story of the biggest CIA failure in history and the man behind it
Notorious: The story of the biggest CIA failure in history and the man behind it FEATURE
Victory in Avdeevka: How Russia forced Ukraine to retreat from the most fortified city in Donbass
Victory in Avdeevka: How Russia forced Ukraine to retreat from the most fortified city in Donbass FEATURE
The ghosts of apartheid triggered South Africa’s case against Israel in The Hague
The ghosts of apartheid triggered South Africa’s case against Israel in The Hague FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Notorious: The story of the biggest CIA failure in history and the man behind it
Notorious: The story of the biggest CIA failure in history and the man behind it FEATURE
Victory in Avdeevka: How Russia forced Ukraine to retreat from the most fortified city in Donbass
Victory in Avdeevka: How Russia forced Ukraine to retreat from the most fortified city in Donbass FEATURE
The ghosts of apartheid triggered South Africa’s case against Israel in The Hague
The ghosts of apartheid triggered South Africa’s case against Israel in The Hague FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: ‘A war of lies’
0:00
25:7
Trump’s legal drama
0:00
25:37
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies