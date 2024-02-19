icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
19 Feb, 2024 08:53
HomeWorld News

Passenger jet makes emergency landing after collision with runway lights (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

The Air Serbia plane sustained damage to its fuselage and wing during takeoff in Belgrade
Passenger jet makes emergency landing after collision with runway lights (PHOTOS, VIDEO)
FILE PHOTO: An Air Serbia passenger plane. ©  Nicolas Economou / NurPhoto via Getty Images

A passenger plane was left with holes in its fuselage and wing after overshooting the runway during takeoff in Belgrade on Sunday, according to media reports. Air Serbia flight JU324 made a successful emergency landing about an hour later.

The airline confirmed that the Embraer E195LR, which is operated on its behalf by partner firm Marathon Airlines, had to return to Belgrade Nikola Tesla Airport instead of taking a scheduled trip to Dusseldorf, Germany. Air traffic data tracked by FlightRadar24 shows the aircraft circling twice before returning to the ground.

Purported images of the plane show serious damage to its left side. Fuel appeared to be leaking from its ruptured left wing root – where the section connects to the main aircraft body. 

The plane was taking off from runway 30L and apparently overshot it, hitting equipment for the nearby runway 12R. They are the two newest at the airport, opening last July.

FlightRadar24 identified the equipment that the E195LR collided with as an instrument landing system array, while Serbian media called it ‘approach lights’.

The 15-year-old plane reportedly had over 100 passengers on board. They were not at risk during the emergency, Air Serbia said.

READ MORE: Passenger jet catches fire in Tokyo (VIDEOS)

A similar incident happened in Belgrade two years ago to the day. In 2022, FlyDubai flight FZ 1746 also overshot the runway. The Boeing 737-8 MAX luckily did not hit anything and reached its destination in the United Arab Emirates safely.

Top stories

RT Features

‘We feed the nation’: Indian farmers hit the streets on election eve. What do they want?
‘We feed the nation’: Indian farmers hit the streets on election eve. What do they want? FEATURE
A war that shouldn’t have happened: How the USSR made its worst-ever mistake
A war that shouldn’t have happened: How the USSR made its worst-ever mistake FEATURE
A very Soviet union: Why has Zelensky picked a Russian general as the new leader of Ukraine’s army?
A very Soviet union: Why has Zelensky picked a Russian general as the new leader of Ukraine’s army? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘We feed the nation’: Indian farmers hit the streets on election eve. What do they want?
‘We feed the nation’: Indian farmers hit the streets on election eve. What do they want? FEATURE
A war that shouldn’t have happened: How the USSR made its worst-ever mistake
A war that shouldn’t have happened: How the USSR made its worst-ever mistake FEATURE
A very Soviet union: Why has Zelensky picked a Russian general as the new leader of Ukraine’s army?
A very Soviet union: Why has Zelensky picked a Russian general as the new leader of Ukraine’s army? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The Al-Tanf drone strike
0:00
24:28
The US is not just complicit, but an enabler of Israel’s genocide in Gaza (Prof. Avi Shlaim)
0:00
28:31
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies