Passenger jet catches fire in Tokyo (VIDEOS)
A passenger jet has caught fire on the runway at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport. The Japan Coast Guard has confirmed that one of its aircraft collided with the Airbus A350 belonging to Japan Airlines shortly before it burst into blames.
The airline revealed that there were 367 passengers and 12 crew on board Flight 516 when the fire broke out. All of them have been evacuated, with no reports of injuries so far.
The Japan Coast Guard reported that there were six crew on board a fixed-wing plane that collided with the passenger jet, as quoted by national broadcaster NHK. One of them is said to be alive, while the condition of the others remains unknown.
【羽田空港 日本航空の機体が炎上】国土交通省東京空港事務所によりますと、羽田空港でJALの旅客機から炎があがっていると聞いているが客が搭乗しているかどうかなどはまだわからない、情報を確認中だと話していました。https://t.co/UGWveQ1hVi#nhk_videopic.twitter.com/s4YDQhcfll— NHKニュース (@nhk_news) January 2, 2024
NHKが羽田空港に設置したカメラの映像には、午後6時すぎ、滑走路の付近で炎が立ち上り、消火活動が行われている様子が映っています。https://t.co/UGWveQ1hVi#nhk_videopic.twitter.com/EdPXVWG5av— NHKニュース (@nhk_news) January 2, 2024
The Airbus A350 was conducting a domestic flight when the fire is believed to have broken out at around 6pm local time on Tuesday.
NHK showed several fire engines battling the flames that engulfed the plane. Fire and thick black smoke could be seen billowing out of the windows and exits.
日本航空によりますと、新千歳空港から羽田空港に向かっていた516便が、着陸後に海上保安庁の航空機とみられるものと衝突したという情報があるということです。乗客は全員が脱出しているということです。（午後6時半ごろ放送）https://t.co/UGWveQ1hVi#nhk_videopic.twitter.com/VKpWS5G2Td— NHKニュース (@nhk_news) January 2, 2024
According to Haneda Airport representatives, all runways have been closed since around 6pm local time.