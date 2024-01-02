icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Passenger jet catches fire in Tokyo (VIDEOS)
2 Jan, 2024 09:36
Passenger jet catches fire in Tokyo (VIDEOS)

Japan Airlines says all 379 people on board the Airbus A350 have been evacuated
A passenger jet has caught fire on the runway at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport. The Japan Coast Guard has confirmed that one of its aircraft collided with the Airbus A350 belonging to Japan Airlines shortly before it burst into blames.   

The airline revealed that there were 367 passengers and 12 crew on board Flight 516 when the fire broke out. All of them have been evacuated, with no reports of injuries so far. 

The Japan Coast Guard reported that there were six crew on board a fixed-wing plane that collided with the passenger jet, as quoted by national broadcaster NHK. One of them is said to be alive, while the condition of the others remains unknown. 

The Airbus A350 was conducting a domestic flight when the fire is believed to have broken out at around 6pm local time on Tuesday.  

NHK showed several fire engines battling the flames that engulfed the plane. Fire and thick black smoke could be seen billowing out of the windows and exits. 

According to Haneda Airport representatives, all runways have been closed since around 6pm local time.

