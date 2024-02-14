Car plows into hospital emergency room (VIDEO)

At least 10 people, including children, were injured in the incident in Austin, Texas

At least one person was killed and several more wounded after a vehicle smashed into a Texas emergency room, according to local officials. Several children are believed to be among the injured.

The car crashed through an entrance at St. David’s North Austin Medical Center in Austin at around 5:30pm on Tuesday evening, the Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services said, noting that two children and one adult suffered “potentially serious injuries.”

Two others sustained “non-life threatening injuries,” the emergency service added, after initially reporting a total of 10 people wounded.

Police detective Carey Chaudoir later confirmed one death to the Austin American-Statesman, while the city’s police department noted the crash appeared to be unintentional.

The driver died in the apparent accident, though Chaudoir noted that it was unclear whether the crash was the cause.