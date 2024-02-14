icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US border and immigration chief impeached
14 Feb, 2024 02:36
HomeWorld News

Car plows into hospital emergency room (VIDEO)

At least 10 people, including children, were injured in the incident in Austin, Texas
Car plows into hospital emergency room (VIDEO)
©  X / rawsalerts

At least one person was killed and several more wounded after a vehicle smashed into a Texas emergency room, according to local officials. Several children are believed to be among the injured.

The car crashed through an entrance at St. David’s North Austin Medical Center in Austin at around 5:30pm on Tuesday evening, the Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services said, noting that two children and one adult suffered “potentially serious injuries.”

Two others sustained “non-life threatening injuries,” the emergency service added, after initially reporting a total of 10 people wounded.

Police detective Carey Chaudoir later confirmed one death to the Austin American-Statesman, while the city’s police department noted the crash appeared to be unintentional.

The driver died in the apparent accident, though Chaudoir noted that it was unclear whether the crash was the cause.

Top stories

RT Features

Old Man Behind the Wheel: The Life and Death of the USSR’s Last Gerontocrat
Old Man Behind the Wheel: The Life and Death of the USSR’s Last Gerontocrat FEATURE
Russian nationalist and staunch anti-Soviet: The legacy of Solzhenitsyn 50 years after his deportation from the USSR
Russian nationalist and staunch anti-Soviet: The legacy of Solzhenitsyn 50 years after his deportation from the USSR FEATURE
Moscow streaming: How Western sanctions helped Russia regain cultural sovereignty
Moscow streaming: How Western sanctions helped Russia regain cultural sovereignty FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Old Man Behind the Wheel: The Life and Death of the USSR’s Last Gerontocrat
Old Man Behind the Wheel: The Life and Death of the USSR’s Last Gerontocrat FEATURE
Russian nationalist and staunch anti-Soviet: The legacy of Solzhenitsyn 50 years after his deportation from the USSR
Russian nationalist and staunch anti-Soviet: The legacy of Solzhenitsyn 50 years after his deportation from the USSR FEATURE
Moscow streaming: How Western sanctions helped Russia regain cultural sovereignty
Moscow streaming: How Western sanctions helped Russia regain cultural sovereignty FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
How will abortion impact the 2024 election?
0:00
24:45
‘Biden is a tool of the warfare state, Trump won’t end forever wars in a 2nd term’ (David Stockman)
0:00
29:22
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies