icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Israel’s incursion into Gaza — Live Updates
7 Nov, 2023 10:27
HomeWorld News

EU to approve Ukraine for membership process – Reuters

Western officials had previously said widespread corruption was one of the main obstacles preventing the country from joining the bloc
EU to approve Ukraine for membership process – Reuters
FILE PHOTO of Ukrainian and EU flags at the EU Parliament in Brussels, Belgium © AFP / JOHN THYS/AFP

The European Commission will officially recommend starting membership negotiations with Ukraine on Wednesday, Reuters has reported. An unnamed senior Ukrainian government official told the agency that Kiev expected the Commission to deliver a “positive” appraisal of its membership bid, according to a Monday article.

The final decision will be made at an EU summit in December, with the bloc’s executive body having to prepare a report on Ukraine’s progress across seven reform areas by that time. The document will also assess the progress made by Moldova and Georgia, Reuters reported.

Member state reminds EU ‘it’s not a security bloc’ READ MORE: Member state reminds EU ‘it’s not a security bloc’

A senior French diplomat told the media outlet that the “consensus is clear” overall, and that support for Kiev remained “very solid.

During her visit to the Ukrainian capital on Saturday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the country had met over 90% of the requirements to start formal membership negotiations. She added that corruption and the rights of ethnic minorities were among the areas that required work in the meantime.

Speaking last month, von der Leyen emphasized that the accession process was strictly “merit-based,” and Ukraine should not expect any shortcuts on the path to full membership.

Her predecessor as president of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, has also argued that the Eastern European country is too corrupt to join the EU anytime soon.

Around the same time, outgoing Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte stressed that setting a specific date for EU expansion was unwise, after European Council President Charles Michel said he would like to see Kiev in the EU by 2030.

The decision to launch accession talks with Ukraine would require the unanimous consent of all 27 member states.

READ MORE: Ukraine ‘one of the most corrupt countries in the world’ – EU state's PM

Hungary has repeatedly expressed its misgivings regarding Kiev’s potential membership. According to the country’s Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, Budapest will block EU accession talks for Ukraine as long as Kiev continues to discriminate against the Hungarian ethnic minority in the west of the country.

Top stories

RT Features

The Global South through the ages: How the modern idea was demonstrated in India hundred years ago
The Global South through the ages: How the modern idea was demonstrated in India hundred years ago FEATURE
Land of legends, land of blood: How Gaza became an eternal war zone
Land of legends, land of blood: How Gaza became an eternal war zone FEATURE
Feminism in the jungle: This ‘digital weapon’ helps women reclaim their power
Feminism in the jungle: This ‘digital weapon’ helps women reclaim their power FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The Global South through the ages: How the modern idea was demonstrated in India hundred years ago
The Global South through the ages: How the modern idea was demonstrated in India hundred years ago FEATURE
Land of legends, land of blood: How Gaza became an eternal war zone
Land of legends, land of blood: How Gaza became an eternal war zone FEATURE
Feminism in the jungle: This ‘digital weapon’ helps women reclaim their power
Feminism in the jungle: This ‘digital weapon’ helps women reclaim their power FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Climate change blame game
0:00
25:54
Unhealthy attitudes? Ishwar Gilada, Infectious diseases expert
0:00
29:25
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies