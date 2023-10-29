Czech Republic should leave UN – defense minister

Jana Cernochova claims the international organization is siding with “Hamas terrorists” in the latest Middle East flare-up

The United Nations has lost all credibility, and the Czech Republic would be better off leaving the international organization, Defense Minister Jana Cernochova has said. She cited a vote on Friday, which saw most member states back a call for an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas as proof that the UN favors the latter.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, Cernochova wrote: “only 14 countries, including ours, stood up against the unprecedented terrorist attack committed by Hamas terrorists.” The minister added that she is “ashamed of the UN.”

“In my opinion – the Czech Republic has nothing to expect in an organization that supports terrorists and does not respect the basic right to self-defense. Let’s get out,” she said.

On Friday, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution calling for an “immediate, durable and sustained humanitarian truce leading to a cessation of hostilities” in Gaza; 121 member states voted in favor, 44 abstained, and 14, including the US and Israel, voted against.

The resolution came after the Security Council failed to reach a consensus on four drafts.

The document urges Israel, Hamas, and all other armed parties involved in the conflict to protect the civilian population and infrastructure, as well as humanitarian personnel and facilities. The document stresses the importance of the delivery of essential supplies and services to the residents of Gaza.

The signatories also demanded the “immediate and unconditional release” of all civilians illegally held captive, while saying the creation of an independent Palestinian state, as per previous UN resolutions, is the only way towards peace in the region.

While the resolution is not binding, it carries symbolic significance.

Palestine’s permanent representative at the UN, Riyad Mansour, hailed the document, saying the “carnage against our people has to stop and humanitarian assistance should begin to enter the Gaza Strip.”

His Israeli colleague, Gilad Erdan, condemned the latest resolution, describing it as “ridiculous.” He went on to claim that the UN has lost its legitimacy and relevance.

Hostilities broke out on October 7 after Hamas militants staged a surprise incursion and subjected Israel to heavy missile fire. Israel responded with days of massive airstrikes, with ground forces recently entering Gaza as part of isolated raids.

The conflict has so far left more than 1,400 Israelis and over 7,000 Palestinians dead, with thousands more injured.

