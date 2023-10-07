Violent Israel-Palestine escalation: Live updates
Palestinian armed group Hamas launched thousands of missiles at Israel and deployed its militants to infiltrate Jewish settlements near the country’s border with Gaza on Saturday morning.
A number of people have been killed and hundreds wounded in the surprise attacks. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that country was “at war” and promised Hamas retaliation they “have never known before.” Israel Defense Forces (IDF) responded by sending dozens of warplanes to strike targets in Gaza.
07 October 202310:16 GMT
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has demanded enhanced protection for the Palestinian people in the occupied West Bank in view of escalation between Israel and Hamas. According to local news agency Wafa, Abbas insisted that the Palestinians have “the right… to defend themselves against the terrorism of settlers and the occupation forces.”
- 09:53 GMT
Israeli emergency service Magen David Adom has said that at least 22 people have been killed since the start of the surprise attack by Hamas. Over 70 people have also been seriously wounded, according to the agency’s spokesperson.
- 09:50 GMT
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has condemned the attack by Hamas, saying that Brussels follows the news from Israel with “anguish.” The EU expresses solidarity with the Israeli people, he wrote on X (formerly Twitter), adding that “this horrific violence must stop immediately.”