icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Violent Israel-Palestine escalation: Live updates
7 Oct, 2023 09:50
HomeWorld News
LIVE UPDATES

Violent Israel-Palestine escalation: Live updates

PM Benjamin Netanyahu promised harsh retaliation after Hamas, a leading Palestinian armed group, unleashed a major attack on the Jewish state
Violent Israel-Palestine escalation: Live updates
Rockets are fired toward Israel from the Gaza Strip, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. The rockets were fired as Hamas announced a new operation against Israel. ©  AP Photo/Fatima Shbair

Palestinian armed group Hamas launched thousands of missiles at Israel and deployed its militants to infiltrate Jewish settlements near the country’s border with Gaza on Saturday morning.

A number of people have been killed and hundreds wounded in the surprise attacks. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that country was “at war” and promised Hamas retaliation they “have never known before.” Israel Defense Forces (IDF) responded by sending dozens of warplanes to strike targets in Gaza.

  • 07 October 2023

    10:16 GMT

    Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has demanded enhanced protection for the Palestinian people in the occupied West Bank in view of escalation between Israel and Hamas. According to local news agency Wafa, Abbas insisted that the Palestinians have “the right… to defend themselves against the terrorism of settlers and the occupation forces.”

  • 09:53 GMT

    Israeli emergency service Magen David Adom has said that at least 22 people have been killed since the start of the surprise attack by Hamas. Over 70 people have also been seriously wounded, according to the agency’s spokesperson.

  • 09:50 GMT

    EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has condemned the attack by Hamas, saying that Brussels follows the news from Israel with “anguish.” The EU expresses solidarity with the Israeli people, he wrote on X (formerly Twitter), adding that “this horrific violence must stop immediately.

More

Top stories

RT Features

A deadly bite: Why free medicine doesn't help against an epidemic claiming 3,000 lives in just one country every year
A deadly bite: Why free medicine doesn't help against an epidemic claiming 3,000 lives in just one country every year FEATURE
Payback time, Your Majesty: Will the British Army be brought to justice for its actions in Africa?
Payback time, Your Majesty: Will the British Army be brought to justice for its actions in Africa? FEATURE
Jihad against colonialism: The mysterious link between global Islam, India and the Russian Revolution
Jihad against colonialism: The mysterious link between global Islam, India and the Russian Revolution FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

A deadly bite: Why free medicine doesn't help against an epidemic claiming 3,000 lives in just one country every year
A deadly bite: Why free medicine doesn't help against an epidemic claiming 3,000 lives in just one country every year FEATURE
Payback time, Your Majesty: Will the British Army be brought to justice for its actions in Africa?
Payback time, Your Majesty: Will the British Army be brought to justice for its actions in Africa? FEATURE
Jihad against colonialism: The mysterious link between global Islam, India and the Russian Revolution
Jihad against colonialism: The mysterious link between global Islam, India and the Russian Revolution FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
FTX trial
0:00
27:50
Russian sex change ban
0:00
28:29
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies