Violent Israel-Palestine escalation: Live updates

PM Benjamin Netanyahu promised harsh retaliation after Hamas, a leading Palestinian armed group, unleashed a major attack on the Jewish state

Palestinian armed group Hamas launched thousands of missiles at Israel and deployed its militants to infiltrate Jewish settlements near the country’s border with Gaza on Saturday morning.

A number of people have been killed and hundreds wounded in the surprise attacks. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that country was “at war” and promised Hamas retaliation they “have never known before.” Israel Defense Forces (IDF) responded by sending dozens of warplanes to strike targets in Gaza.