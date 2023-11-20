icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Relentless bombing, urban combat, countless deaths: Live Updates on Israel-Hamas war
20 Nov, 2023 15:52
HomeRussia & FSU

Putin to take part in emergency BRICS summit – Kremlin

The meeting will be dedicated to the ongoing escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Moscow has said
Putin to take part in emergency BRICS summit – Kremlin
FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin ©  Sputnik / Pavel Bednyakov

Russia’s president, Vladimir Putin, will join an emergency video conference with other BRICS leaders on Tuesday to discuss the ongoing escalation between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas militant group, the Kremlin said in a statement on Monday. The presidential administration provided no further details about the upcoming event. 

Earlier on Monday, the office of the South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said that he will chair an extraordinary joint meeting on the situation in Gaza. South Africa currently chairs the BRICS group, which also includes Russia, China, Brazil, and India. 

In addition to the regular BRICS members, the leaders of Saudi Arabia, Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates were invited to join the event as well.

All the participants will comment on the “current humanitarian crisis in Gaza,” the presidential office’s statement said, adding that the leaders are then expected to adopt a joint statement on the issue. The UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres will join the meeting as well, according to the statement.

Lavrov names key factor for safety of Israel (WATCH IN FULL)
Read more
Lavrov names key factor for safety of Israel (WATCH IN FULL)

Israel has been conducting a major military operation in Gaza for more than a month by now. The move came in response to a surprise attack by Hamas, which killed some 1,200 Israelis, mostly civilians. More than 200 people were also taken hostage by the militants.

West Jerusalem retaliated with a massive bombing campaign against Gaza followed by a ground operation. The death toll linked to the Israeli actions in the enclave has surpassed 11,000, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

Russia has repeatedly called for a speedy ceasefire in Gaza. Earlier this week, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told RT that the only way to end Israeli-Palestinian violence is through the UN-backed framework of a two-state solution that requires a genuine effort by all parties to implement.

Top stories

RT Features

The heart of Moscow, Russian nature and Kalashnikov in your hands: How to experience all facets of Russia in one week
The heart of Moscow, Russian nature and Kalashnikov in your hands: How to experience all facets of Russia in one week FEATURE
‘Tribal’ supercop: This policewoman goes extra mile to fight militants and drug mafia
‘Tribal’ supercop: This policewoman goes extra mile to fight militants and drug mafia FEATURE
His Highness’ headache: What’s wrong with Britain’s Africa policy?
His Highness’ headache: What’s wrong with Britain’s Africa policy? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The heart of Moscow, Russian nature and Kalashnikov in your hands: How to experience all facets of Russia in one week
The heart of Moscow, Russian nature and Kalashnikov in your hands: How to experience all facets of Russia in one week FEATURE
‘Tribal’ supercop: This policewoman goes extra mile to fight militants and drug mafia
‘Tribal’ supercop: This policewoman goes extra mile to fight militants and drug mafia FEATURE
His Highness’ headache: What’s wrong with Britain’s Africa policy?
His Highness’ headache: What’s wrong with Britain’s Africa policy? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Thailand elections
0:00
25:22
CrossTalk Bullhorns: Extreme hypocrisy
0:00
26:32
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies