Lavrov names key factor for safety of Israel

The top Russian diplomat discussed the root of the violence in the Middle East and other pressing issues in an exclusive interview

The thorny issue of Israeli-Palestinian violence needs to be resolved within the UN-backed framework of a two-state solution, and a badly-needed ceasefire in Gaza has to be followed by a genuine effort to implement it, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told RT in an exclusive interview on Wednesday.

The US refusal to put any restrictions on Israel stands in the way of reining in the bloodshed, according to the top diplomat. There is a risk of the Gaza hostilities escalating into a regional war, but players in Lebanon and Iran have “no appetite” for taking this path, Lavrov said.

Other parts of the interview touched upon the US branding Russia an “international pariah” and a “rogue state” – despite, according to the minister, all evidence to the contrary – the aspirations of African nations to get a fair share of the wealth generated from processing their natural riches, and the overall rebalancing of global power.

