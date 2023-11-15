icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
15 Nov, 2023
Lavrov names key factor for safety of Israel

The top Russian diplomat discussed the root of the violence in the Middle East and other pressing issues in an exclusive interview
Lavrov names key factor for safety of Israel
RT interviews Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. ©  RT

The thorny issue of Israeli-Palestinian violence needs to be resolved within the UN-backed framework of a two-state solution, and a badly-needed ceasefire in Gaza has to be followed by a genuine effort to implement it, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told RT in an exclusive interview on Wednesday.

The US refusal to put any restrictions on Israel stands in the way of reining in the bloodshed, according to the top diplomat. There is a risk of the Gaza hostilities escalating into a regional war, but players in Lebanon and Iran have “no appetite” for taking this path, Lavrov said.

Other parts of the interview touched upon the US branding Russia an “international pariah” and a “rogue state” – despite, according to the minister, all evidence to the contrary – the aspirations of African nations to get a fair share of the wealth generated from processing their natural riches, and the overall rebalancing of global power.

Watch the interview in full.

Top stories

RT Features

Sport of the new reality: Russia prepares for 'Games of the Future'
Sport of the new reality: Russia prepares for ‘Games of the Future’ FEATURE
From Kherson to Sakhalin: Moscow hosts giant exhibition of all things Russian
From Kherson to Sakhalin: Moscow hosts giant exhibition of all things Russian FEATURE
The AI race has started. Who is the main competitor to the US?
The AI race has started. Who is the main competitor to the US? FEATURE

