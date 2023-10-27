icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Israel’s incursion into Gaza — Live Updates
27 Oct, 2023 23:47
HomeWorld News

Gaza suffers near-total information blackout

Humanitarian organizations and international media and have lost contact with their colleagues amid the intensified Israeli bombardment
Gaza suffers near-total information blackout
Smoke rises and billows in different regions of Gaza as the Israeli army conducts the most intense air attacks on the 21st day in Gaza Strip on October 28, 2023 ©  Ali Jadallah / Anadolu via Getty Images

Internet and cell phone services stopped working in the Gaza Strip on Friday night, after Israel “expanded” its military operation against Hamas militants in the Palestinian enclave.

The largest telecommunications provider in Gaza, Paltel, has announced “a complete severance of all communications and Internet services” due to intensified Israeli strikes.

“The intense bombing in the last hour caused the destruction of all remaining international routes linking Gaza to the outside world,” the company said. 

Netblocks, a company that tracks internet connectivity globally, confirmed the information blackout, calling it “the largest single disruption to internet connectivity in Gaza since the beginning of the conflict and will be perceived by many as a total or near-total internet blackout.”

Multiple international media, including RT, have partially lost contact with their crews and stringers on the ground. The IDF has told news organizations that Israel “cannot guarantee your employees' safety, and strongly urge you to take all necessary measures for their safety,” according to a letter sent to Reuters and AFP.

Israel ‘expanding’ operations in Gaza – IDF READ MORE: Israel ‘expanding’ operations in Gaza – IDF

The head of RT Arabic, Maya Manna, said there was no contact with correspondents and photographers operating in the Palestinian enclave as of Friday evening. The sole message came from an RT stringer in the area, describing a “very violent bombing.”

“I don't know what to do with my children and my family. Everyone is afraid, everyone is terrified, and there is screaming everywhere in the Gaza Strip,” Masoud, a local reporter, told RT.

According to an NBC News crew member, who was also able to message colleagues, “all internet, electricity and everything” has been cut off. “The situation we’re in is difficult, so difficult and very dangerous. We’re being extensively shelled by artillery and by air,” the unnamed staffer said.

The UN children’s agency also lost contact with their colleagues in Gaza, with UNICEF chief Catherine Russel saying she was “extremely concerned about their safety and another night of unspeakable horror for 1 million children in Gaza.”

The international healthcare charity Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said there was no contact with some of their Palestinian colleagues.

“We are particularly worried for the patients, medical staff and thousands of families taking shelter at Al Shifa hospital and other health facilities,” MSF said, expressing deep concern over the situation around one Gaza’s biggest medical centers.

Israel could be committing war crimes – UN human rights body READ MORE: Israel could be committing war crimes – UN human rights body

Israel previously accused Hamas of turning hospitals into “headquarters for their terror,” referring specifically to Al Shifa, and even published an “illustrative video” which supposedly points out the “different locations in and under the hospital which are being used to plan and implement terrorist activities.”

Meanwhile Hamas claimed that by cutting off communications from the Gaza Strip, Israel is attempting to “cover up the crimes of the occupation without any oversight or accountability,” and tries to “create an image of victory,” a senior official, Osama Hamdan, told Al Jazeera. 

Top stories

RT Features

'Putin has died of a heart attack': Inside the Western media's 'intelligence sources' and their fake news about Russia
'Putin has died of a heart attack': Inside the Western media's 'intelligence sources' and their fake news about Russia FEATURE
Ayodhya’s reincarnation: Massive temple construction brings cultural and economic boom to this rural town from the Ramayana
Ayodhya’s reincarnation: Massive temple construction brings cultural and economic boom to this rural town from the Ramayana FEATURE
‘Auschwitz’ in Latin America: Here’s how one of the closest US allies turned on Israel
‘Auschwitz’ in Latin America: Here’s how one of the closest US allies turned on Israel FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

'Putin has died of a heart attack': Inside the Western media's 'intelligence sources' and their fake news about Russia
'Putin has died of a heart attack': Inside the Western media's 'intelligence sources' and their fake news about Russia FEATURE
Ayodhya’s reincarnation: Massive temple construction brings cultural and economic boom to this rural town from the Ramayana
Ayodhya’s reincarnation: Massive temple construction brings cultural and economic boom to this rural town from the Ramayana FEATURE
‘Auschwitz’ in Latin America: Here’s how one of the closest US allies turned on Israel
‘Auschwitz’ in Latin America: Here’s how one of the closest US allies turned on Israel FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Destroying Gaza
0:00
24:42
The cost of militaries
0:00
24:38
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies