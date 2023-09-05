icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
5 Sep, 2023 23:32
HomeWorld News

‘Hitler song’ gets US Open fan ejected

A man in the stands allegedly heckled Alexander Zverev with the Nazi-era German anthem
‘Hitler song’ gets US Open fan ejected
Alexander Zverev of Germany reacts during the match against Jannik Sinner of Italy at the 2023 US Open, September 05, 2023. ©  Al Bello/Getty Images

Security at the US Open tennis tournament ejected a fan on Tuesday, after German player Alexander Zverev complained to umpires about hearing “the most famous Hitler phrase there is” coming from the stands.

The incident happened during the fourth set, as the 12th-ranked Zverev was serving against Italy’s Jannik Sinner, six places above him on the ATP rankings list. The match had begun on Monday evening.

“He just said the most famous Hitler phrase there is in this world,” Zverev told chair umpire James Keothavong. “It’s not acceptable.” 

Other spectators identified the offender to event security, which removed him from the Arthur Ashe stadium in New York. 

“A disparaging remark was directed toward Alexander Zverev,” US Tennis Association (USTA) spokesman Chris Widmaier said in a statement after the match. “The fan was identified and escorted from the stadium.”

Zverev went on to lose that set, but eventually prevailed over Sinner to advance to the quarterfinals, where he will face defending champion Carlos Alcaraz of Spain.

German tank ‘with Nazi emblem’ filmed fighting in Ukraine
Read more
German tank ‘with Nazi emblem’ filmed fighting in Ukraine

“He started singing the anthem of Hitler that was back in the day,” Zverev told reporters after the match. “It was ‘Deutschland ueber alles’ and it was a bit too much.”

“I love when fans are loud, I love when fans are emotional. But I think me being German and not really proud of that history, it’s not really a great thing to do and I think him sitting in one of the front rows, I think a lot of people heard it. So if I just don’t react, I think it’s bad from my side,” Zverev added.

The 26-year-old told reporters that hecklers had shouted things at him before, but never with references to the Hitler era. Zverev was born in Hamburg, to ethnic Russian parents who emigrated in 1991. 

“Germany, Germany above all, above all in the world” are the opening lines of the ‘Song of the Germans,’ written in 1841 and adopted as the national anthem of Weimar Germany in 1922. Seen as tainted by the association with Adolf Hitler’s Third Reich, the first and second stanzas were dropped after 1945 in the national anthem of West Germany, which became the anthem of the reunified state in 1990.

Top stories

RT Features

India’s capital undergoes major makeover ahead of G20 summit
India’s capital undergoes major makeover ahead of G20 summit FEATURE
Does Hollywood star Jason Statham know the real reason why he has so many fans in Russia?
Does Hollywood star Jason Statham know the real reason why he has so many fans in Russia? FEATURE
After Kiev’s failed summer counteroffensive, how do the Russian and Ukrainian armies stand as they approach new battles this fall?
After Kiev’s failed summer counteroffensive, how do the Russian and Ukrainian armies stand as they approach new battles this fall? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

India’s capital undergoes major makeover ahead of G20 summit
India’s capital undergoes major makeover ahead of G20 summit FEATURE
Does Hollywood star Jason Statham know the real reason why he has so many fans in Russia?
Does Hollywood star Jason Statham know the real reason why he has so many fans in Russia? FEATURE
After Kiev’s failed summer counteroffensive, how do the Russian and Ukrainian armies stand as they approach new battles this fall?
After Kiev’s failed summer counteroffensive, how do the Russian and Ukrainian armies stand as they approach new battles this fall? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Covid loneliness
0:00
27:23
War by Hollywood script? Larry Johnson, Former analyst at the US Central Intelligence Agency
0:00
29:24
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies