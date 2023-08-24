Biden ‘not going to make it to the gate’ – Trump

The 80-year-old US president looks like he's "walking on toothpicks" and is too weak to lift a beach chair, the Republican frontrunner has suggested

US President Joe Biden might not to be able to run for re-election next year because of his poor mental and physical condition, former president and current GOP candidate Donald Trump has suggested.

“Crooked Joe Biden is so bad, he’s the worst president in the history of our country. I don't think he’s going to make it to the gate, but you know you never know,” Trump said in an interview with former Fox News journalist Tucker Carlson, posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday night.

Carlson sought clarification whether Trump thought the 80-year-old Biden would make it to the election scheduled for November 5, 2024.

“Well, I think he’s worse mentally than he is physically, and physically he’s not exactly a triathlete or any kind of an athlete,” the former president replied.



“You look at him, he can’t walk to the helicopter. He walks – he can't lift his feet out of the grass. You know it’s only two inches at the White House, right? That’s not a lot, but you watch him and it looks like he’s walking on toothpicks,” he said.

The Republican presidential candidate also had some hash words to say about images of Biden vacationing at Rehoboth Beach in Delaware, shared by his team in early August.

“You see him in the beach where he can't lift a chair. You know these chairs are meant to be light, right? They're like two ounces... He can’t lift the chair, he can't walk to the chair,” he claimed.

“They love pictures of him on the beach. I think he looks terrible on the beach,” the 77-year-old said of his Democratic opponent.

Trump also pointed out that “the beach doesn't represent what the president is supposed to be doing. He’s supposed to be working.”

The interview was uploaded online just a few minutes before the start of the first Republican presidential debate, which took place in Milwaukee and was aired by Fox News.

But Trump opted to skip the event, telling Carlson that he did so because he’s “leading by 50 and 60 points” in the polls and has no desire to “get harassed by people that shouldn't even be running for president.” Fox News also “isn't particularly friendly” to him, the 45th US president added.