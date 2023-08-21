Trump to skip GOP debate

The Republican frontrunner claims he’s so far ahead of his rivals that his participation isn’t necessary

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has announced that he will not be taking part in the upcoming GOP debate. The former president cited his strong showing in a recent poll, as well as what he described as his “successful” track record in the White House.

In a post on the Truth Social platform on Monday, Trump wrote: “New CBS POLL, just out, has me leading the field by ‘legendary’ numbers. TRUMP 62%, 46 Points above DeSanctimonious (who is crashing like an ailing bird!), Ramaswamy 7%, Pence 5%, Scott 3%, Haley 2%, Sloppy Chris Christie 2%, “Aida” Hutchinson 1%.”

Taking these latest results into consideration, Trump will “not be doing the debates,” he concluded.

The contenders for the Republican nomination will cross swords on August 23 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The 45th US president first indicated that he might pass up the first two GOP debates back in April.

He insisted at the time that he was enjoying a “seemingly insurmountable” lead over the other contenders, claiming that the hosts were biased against him.

Commenting on the results of its latest opinion poll released last Sunday, CBS News stated that “there’s no debate” that “right now, the Republican Party would easily re-nominate Donald Trump for 2024.”

The article pointed out that the former leader “now holds his largest lead over his rivals,” with numerous criminal charges brought against him appearing to only solidify his support base.

Last week, the New York Times reported that Trump was planning to sit for an interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson instead of attending the debate.

Trump, who announced his candidacy in the 2024 presidential race last November, is facing a plethora of charges.

Earlier this month, Fani Willis, district attorney of Fulton County, Georgia, unsealed the 41-count indictment against the Republican frontrunner, involving an alleged violation of the state’s organized crime law, known as the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act (RICO.)

He has had three more criminal indictments brought against him since the start of this year alone.

The politician has consistently denied all wrongdoing, insisting he has fallen victim to a politically motivated “witch hunt.”