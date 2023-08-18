icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Moscow’s financial hub targeted by drone – mayor
18 Aug, 2023 03:17
HomeWorld News

Canada devising ‘game plan’ for 2024 US elections

Ottawa’s top diplomat cited concerns among officials about America’s next presidential race
Canada devising ‘game plan’ for 2024 US elections
FILE PHOTO: Canada's Foreign Minister Melanie Joly speaks during a news conference with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, October 27, 2022 ©  Blair Gable / Pool via AP

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly has said Ottawa is working on a government response to the potential rise of an authoritarian leader in the US following the 2024 election, noting that officials are preparing to face a “difficult situation.”

Speaking to a Montreal broadcaster for an interview on Wednesday, Joly said officials were developing several “scenarios” for the result of next year’s race in the US, though revealed few details about the planning.

“In general, there is our game plan, precisely to be able to manage what could be a rather difficult situation,” she said. “I will work with my colleagues and with the mayors, the provincial premiers, with the business community, with the unions, with everyone in the country, so that we are ready regardless of the election outcome.”

Campaigning for the 2024 presidential contest has already become contentious, with multiple polls showing former President Donald Trump as a frontrunner for the Republican nomination, despite a string of ongoing criminal lawsuits.

My chances are close to 100% – Trump READ MORE: My chances are close to 100% – Trump

Filed earlier this week, the most recent indictment accused the ex-president of violating Georgia’s racketeering laws, among other offenses, in relation to alleged efforts to invalidate Joe Biden’s 2020 election win. Trump also faces litigation in New York over a purported hush-money scheme with porn actress Stormy Daniels, as well as separate federal cases for the alleged mishandling of classified material and election interference. 

While Trump has denied all wrongdoing in each case, the prospect of prison time for a former commander in chief and current presidential hopeful has triggered fears of political unrest for some officials.

Ahead of Trump’s first court appearance for his classified documents case, law enforcement in Florida stepped up security precautions in the event of violent protests. Though they never materialized, demonstrators have continued to attend Trump’s hearings, with supporters and critics facing off at the federal courthouse in Washington, DC earlier this month.

Top stories

RT Features

Threat from the skies: India steps up the fight against a major space danger
Threat from the skies: India steps up the fight against a major space danger FEATURE
‘I’ve embarked on this special path for a reason’: How the son of a wealthy Indian family decided to become a Pakistani communist
‘I’ve embarked on this special path for a reason’: How the son of a wealthy Indian family decided to become a Pakistani communist FEATURE
Back in 1991, the US tried to prevent the USSR from collapsing – why did Washington want its Cold War rival to survive?
Back in 1991, the US tried to prevent the USSR from collapsing – why did Washington want its Cold War rival to survive? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Threat from the skies: India steps up the fight against a major space danger
Threat from the skies: India steps up the fight against a major space danger FEATURE
‘I’ve embarked on this special path for a reason’: How the son of a wealthy Indian family decided to become a Pakistani communist
‘I’ve embarked on this special path for a reason’: How the son of a wealthy Indian family decided to become a Pakistani communist FEATURE
Back in 1991, the US tried to prevent the USSR from collapsing – why did Washington want its Cold War rival to survive?
Back in 1991, the US tried to prevent the USSR from collapsing – why did Washington want its Cold War rival to survive? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of silk
0:00
27:41
International demographic shifts
0:00
28:11
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies