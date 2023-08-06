icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
6 Aug, 2023 04:00
Musk promises to help canceled workers sue their employers

The US billionaire vowed to foot legal bills of every employee “unfairly treated” for their tweets and likes
FILE PHOTO ©  AP / Noah Berger

The billionaire owner of X, formerly known at Twitter, has offered legal help to users unfairly fired, canceled or otherwise mistreated by their employers over the posts they had shared or liked on his social media.

“If you were unfairly treated by your employer due to posting or liking something on this platform, we will fund your legal bill,” Elon Musk tweeted on Saturday evening. “No limit. Please let us know.” 

Musk, who has championed himself as a self-declared “free speech absolutist,” was forced to follow through on his promise to acquire the company for around $44 billion last October.

Since then, he fired around three quarters of Twitter’s staff and introduced a controversial paid subscription model in a bid to make the company profitable. He also rolled back many of the platform’s restrictive speech policies and released troves of documents detailing its collaboration under previous management with the US government and pro-censorship NGOs to stifle anti-establishment content.

Twitter sues censorship advocate READ MORE: Twitter sues censorship advocate

The billionaire, however, has struggled to convince Twitter users of the sincerity of his free speech absolutism since hiring NBCUniversal ad maven and World Economic Forum member Linda Yaccarino as the platform’s new CEO in June. This comes despite his taking a gratuitous swipe at liberal bogeyman and fellow billionaire George Soros and hosting Republican presidential candidate and anti-woke crusader Ron DeSantis’ announcement of entry into the 2024 race.  

Recently rebranded as X, Twitter has complied with 80% of all government takedown requests in the first six months since Musk took over as CEO, a significant increase from the 50% rate that characterized the pre-Musk era.

