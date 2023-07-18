icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
18 Jul, 2023 17:30
HomeWorld News

US soldier crosses border into North Korea

The American citizen was reportedly facing disciplinary proceedings before bolting across the boundary
US soldier crosses border into North Korea
FILE PHOTO: South Korean troops stand guard in the Joint Security Area near their country's border with North Korea. © Getty Images / Chung Sung-jun

A US service member has voluntarily crossed the demilitarized zone (DMZ) into North Korea – reportedly while facing disciplinary proceedings back home – creating another crisis on the peninsula for Washington amid rising nuclear tensions with Pyongyang.

The unidentified soldier was on an orientation tour of the Joint Security Area at the Panmunjom truce village when he bolted across the demarcation line into the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK). “We believe he is currently in DPRK and are working with our KPA (Korean People’s Army) counterparts to resolve this incident,” said the United Nations Command, which oversees the demilitarized border area.

US military officials told media outlets that the soldier “willfully and without authorization” crossed into North Korea. CBS News reported that the servicemember was being escorted back to the US for disciplinary reasons and had gone through airport security when he somehow absconded and joined the border tour group.

North Korea spurns talks offer from ‘gangster-like Americans' READ MORE: North Korea spurns talks offer from ‘gangster-like Americans'

A South Korean media report identified the soldier as Travis King, a US Army private second class. A witness in the tour group told CBS that while visiting the Joint Security Area, “this man gives out a loud ‘ha, ha, ha’ and just runs in between some buildings” into North Korea. “I thought it was a bad joke at first, but when he didn’t come back, I realized it wasn’t a joke, and then everyone reacted and things got crazy.”

The incident marks the first such border crossing by an American soldier in nearly five years. It comes at a time when Pyongyang and Washington are feuding over alleged provocations on both sides, including missile tests by North Korea and large-scale joint exercises by the US and South Korean militaries.

The USS Kentucky docked in Busan on Tuesday, the first port call on the peninsula by a US nuclear submarine in four decades. Kim Yo-jong, North Korea’s foreign policy chief and sister of leader Kim Jong-un, claimed on Monday that Washington had escalated tensions to the point that “the possibility of an actual armed conflict and even the outbreak of a nuclear war is debated.”

READ MORE: Details about suspected defector to North Korea revealed

 

 

 

 

 

Top stories

RT Features

The big lie behind modern Ukraine: Why does Kiev refuse to properly investigate the mysterious 2014 ‘Maidan massacre’?
The big lie behind modern Ukraine: Why does Kiev refuse to properly investigate the mysterious 2014 ‘Maidan massacre’? FEATURE
‘I lived, fought, and was ready to die for Russia’: A young writer-turned-soldier who took up arms against Ukraine tells his story
‘I lived, fought, and was ready to die for Russia’: A young writer-turned-soldier who took up arms against Ukraine tells his story FEATURE
“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime
“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The big lie behind modern Ukraine: Why does Kiev refuse to properly investigate the mysterious 2014 ‘Maidan massacre’?
The big lie behind modern Ukraine: Why does Kiev refuse to properly investigate the mysterious 2014 ‘Maidan massacre’? FEATURE
‘I lived, fought, and was ready to die for Russia’: A young writer-turned-soldier who took up arms against Ukraine tells his story
‘I lived, fought, and was ready to die for Russia’: A young writer-turned-soldier who took up arms against Ukraine tells his story FEATURE
“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime
“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Financing the Epstein Empire
0:00
25:44
France on fire
0:00
27:21
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies