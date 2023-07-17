‘Mysterious disease’ prompts checks on flights from North African country

Russia has ramped up health tests on arrivals from Egypt after Cairo reported an outbreak of an unidentified illness

Russia has introduced stricter health checks for travelers arriving from Egypt, the Russian consumer watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, announced on Monday. The traditionally popular tourist destination for Russians reported an outbreak of a yet-to-be identified disease over the weekend.

Some 250 cases of the illness were registered in Qena governorate, Upper Egypt, the country’s Ministry of Health and Population said. All patients suffered from mild to moderate symptoms, with none of them requiring hospitalization.

The infection has not apparently displayed a unified pattern, with most of those afflicted, however, said to have fever, joint pains and fatigue, with the condition lasting from three to five days.

The ministry refrained from suggesting an exact diagnosis, stating only that the symptoms are common to many illnesses. Those with similar patterns include the common cold and flu, as well as gastroenteritis, it noted.

Russia is working with Egyptian authorities to assess the situation, Rospotrebnadzor said in a statement. It suggested the disease might be Dengue fever, a mosquito-borne tropical viral disease. While Dengue usually causes only a mild illness, it occasionally develops into more severe hemorrhagic fever and even shock.

Russian tourists were urged to take additional precautions while visiting Egypt. However, the watchdog refrained from advising travelers not to visit the country altogether.

“In order to prevent infectious and parasitic diseases transmitted by insects, it is necessary to take precautions – wear clothes that cover the skin as much as possible, use insect repellents and insecticides, and close doors and windows while indoors,” Rospotrebnadzor stated.