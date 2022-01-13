 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
13 Jan, 2022 12:35
HomeWorld News

CDC to set new mask rules: What you need to know

New guidelines for face coverings are expected to make health protection and virtue signaling more costly
CDC to set new mask rules: What you need to know
©Getty Images / Juanmonino

Americans will reportedly soon be advised to wear better-filtering and more expensive N95 and KN95 masks to curb the spread of Covid-19. Here’s what you need to know about the change.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is reportedly set to update its guidelines for wearing masks amid the pandemic. It will advise that, if people can “tolerate wearing a KN95 or N95 mask all day,” they should do so, according to the Washington Post.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Smash-and-grab squads: How US looting rings organize online as police are defunded
Smash-and-grab squads: How US looting rings organize online as police are defunded FEATURE
'I vet them no different than I vet a terrorist': how the US tracked and blackmailed journalists
'I vet them no different than I vet a terrorist': how the US tracked and blackmailed journalists FEATURE
‘After 900 nuclear tests on our land, US wants to ethnically cleanse us’: meet the most bombed nation in the world
‘After 900 nuclear tests on our land, US wants to ethnically cleanse us’: meet the most bombed nation in the world FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies