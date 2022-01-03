 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
3 Jan, 2022 15:33
AOC goes maskless to Florida party (VIDEO)

Democrat goes bare-faced to drag bar after pushing mask mandates
AOC goes maskless to Florida party (VIDEO)
FILE PHOTO: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks during a rally for immigration provisions to be included in the Build Back Better Act outside the US Capitol i Washington, DC, December 7, 2021 © Getty Images / Drew Angerer

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was seen schmoozing with drag queens at a packed Florida bar, despite being a staunch proponent of mask mandates. Conservatives have blasted AOC as a hypocrite.

A video clip posted to social media on Sunday showed the Democrat congresswoman waving to a cheering crowd at a ‘Drag Queen Brunch’ event in Miami, Florida. In another photo, Ocasio-Cortez can be seen hugging actor Billy Porter, who was hosting the event.

Just two weeks earlier, Ocasio-Cortez, or AOC as she is commonly known for short, stated that she couldn’t turn up to vote on Capitol Hill due to “the ongoing public health emergency.” Throughout the pandemic she has consistently supported mask mandates and accused Republicans of “undermining faith” in “science, masks, & COVID itself.”

Her Democratic colleagues have also savaged Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for refusing to enact mask or vaccine mandates, and for refraining from implementing lockdowns to handle Covid-19.

Conservatives were incensed at the photos, with right-wing Florida journalist Brendon Leslie explaining: “We don’t actually care [that] she’s maskless. We care [that] she fear mongers about Florida but then has the audacity to vacation here.”

AOC’s drag brunch appearance isn’t the first incident from her winter vacation in Florida to anger the right. Days earlier, Republicans raged at the congresswoman for dining maskless with her boyfriend, albeit outdoors. Ocasio-Cortez in turn accused her critics of being “mad they can't date me,” calling them “creepy weirdos.”

DeSantis’ staff took the opportunity to boast about the governor’s lax coronavirus restrictions. “Welcome to Florida, AOC!” the ‘Team DeSantis’ Twitter account posted. “We hope you’re enjoying a taste of freedom here in the Sunshine State thanks to @RonDeSantisFL’s leadership.”

