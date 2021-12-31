 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
31 Dec, 2021 22:35
AOC responds to Florida holiday controversy

The lawmaker has lashed out at the “creepy weirdos” criticizing her recent trip to Florida
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-New York) has responded to the wave of criticism she received over published photos of her vacationing in Florida by claiming her Republicans critics are taking out their “sexual frustrations.”

Ocasio-Cortez directly responded to multiple critics on Friday after they accused her of fleeing her home state of New York amid a coronavirus surge and sweeping restrictions to take a vacation in the Sunshine State, heavily criticized by Democrats for rejecting strict Covid mandates, many of which Ocasio-Cortez supports. The progressive Democrat faced massive backlash after the photos of her and her boyfriend dining out in Miami Beach were published the night before. 

“If Republicans are mad they can’t date me they can just say that,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote in one Friday tweet, pushing back against accusations of hypocrisy and elitism.

In a separate tweet, the congresswoman accused Republicans of having “very obvious, strange, and deranged sexual frustrations” suggesting that these from the basis of “the Republican fixation on me, women & LGBT+ people in general.”

“These people clearly need therapy, won’t do it, and use politics as their outlet instead,” she wrote. 

Ocasio-Cortez  also took a swipe at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office, which had joined in on the mocking the night before. “Hasn’t Gov. DeSantis been inexplicably missing for like 2 weeks?” she tweeted, referring to the Republican governor’s absence from the public eye that has sparked a wave of speculations. 

On Tuesday, Democratic Mayor of Orange County in Florida argued that Floridians “should be outraged” with DeSantis over him not showing up in public. While the governor has not commented on the issue, Fox News reported on Friday, citing a DeSantis spokesperson, that the governor accompanied his wife, recently diagnosed with breast cancer, to a treatment center on December 29.

