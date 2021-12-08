Top Indian general on board crashed helicopter

A military helicopter carrying India’s chief of defense staff has crashed in the south of the country. At least two passengers were reported seriously injured in the incident.

General Bipin Rawat, one of the most senior military officials in the Indian Armed Forces, was traveling on a helicopter that crashed on Wednesday in the Tamil Nadu state, the country’s Air Force confirmed. The incident with the IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter happened in the Coonoor municipality and is being investigated, the military branch said. An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu.An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 8, 2021 DETAILS TO FOLLOW