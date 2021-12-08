 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
India’s chief of defence staff confirmed dead in crash

8 Dec, 2021 12:53
FILE PHOTO. General Bipin Rawat in 2019. ©REUTERS / Altaf Hussain
General Bipin Rawat was killed in a helicopter crash in the south of the country, which claimed the lives of 12 other people and left one survivor.

Rawat, his wife, and others were on board an Indian Air Force Mi-17V5 helicopter, which crashed on Wednesday in the Coonoor municipality of Tamil Nadu state. After hours of rescue efforts, the military confirmed the death toll.

The identity of the sole survivor was revealed as Gp Capt Varun Singh SC, who serves at the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington. He is being treated at a military hospital.

Rawat served as the chairman of the chiefs of staff committee and continued as India’s first chief of defence staff, when the new office was established to replace the previous one in 2020. The four-star general previously served as chief of the army staff.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said he was “deeply anguished” by the death of General Rawat and the other victims of the crash. “His untimely death is an irreparable loss to our Armed Forces and the country,” he tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi likewise offered his condolences. The late general was “an outstanding soldier” and “a true patriot,” who did much good for improving India’s defenses, he said.

