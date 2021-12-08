 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

Going out in style: converted Tesla hearse makes its debut

8 Dec, 2021 15:36
Get short URL
Going out in style: converted Tesla hearse makes its debut
TESLA HEARSE © remetzcar.com
The UK’s first fully electric hearse, based on the Tesla Model S, has hit the roads of the British county of Hampshire to let mourners pay their final respects not just in style, but in the most sustainable manner.

The electric hearse, called the ‘Wisper’ (sic), produces zero emissions and will operate across almost 60 funeral branches run by the Portsmouth-based company Southern Co-op. The catafalque is reportedly being recharged at its sites using electricity from renewable sources. The service vehicle, measuring around 5.8 meters [19 feet] in length, boasts a 220-mile [354 kilometers] single-charge range capability.

RT
TESLA HEARSE © remetzcar.com

“There is only one other existing electric hearse in the UK which is much more compact so we hope this will offer people an elegant alternative which echoes a more traditional appearance,” Steve Pearce, chief operating officer for Southern Co-op, said.

RT
TESLA HEARSE © remetzcar.com

The ‘Wisper’ hearse is not the Southern Co-op’s only attempt at bringing peace and eco-friendly solutions into the funeral business. The firm also took two new hybrid Mercedes E-Class Limousines and two new converted E-class Mercedes hybrid hearses.

READ MORE: Russia’s trade minister shares his experience of driving a Tesla in winter

“It’s important that we all work together to tackle climate change, so we are delighted to now be able to offer our customers the choice of a more environmentally favourable funeral fleet and to take the next step on our sustainability journey together,” Mark Smith, chief executive at the end of life services, said.

RT
TESLA HEARSE © remetzcar.com

The first Tesla converted into a hearse appeared in the Netherlands back in 2016. After removing the vehicle's large battery, Dutch coach-builder Remetzcar sawed the aluminum body in half, stretched the wheelbase, and added an all-glass rear section and roof for a clean look.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies