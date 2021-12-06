 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
White House confirms Biden's China boycott
White House confirms Biden’s China boycott

6 Dec, 2021 18:30
White House confirms Biden's China boycott
President Joe Biden. © Getty Images / Kevin Dietsch
The White House has confirmed President Joe Biden’s “diplomatic boycott” of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. China had warned the move would be seen as a “provocation.”

Beijing threatened “firm countermeasures” earlier on Monday should the Biden administration announce a so-called diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics, dismissing Washington’s move as “purely wishful thinking and grandstanding.” 

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian also said Beijing would consider the move an “outright political provocation” during a briefing on Monday. He declined to offer details on how China might respond to the slight. 

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

