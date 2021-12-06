White House confirms Biden’s China boycott

The White House has confirmed President Joe Biden’s “diplomatic boycott” of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. China had warned the move would be seen as a “provocation.”

Beijing threatened “firm countermeasures” earlier on Monday should the Biden administration announce a so-called diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics, dismissing Washington’s move as “purely wishful thinking and grandstanding.”

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian also said Beijing would consider the move an “outright political provocation” during a briefing on Monday. He declined to offer details on how China might respond to the slight.

