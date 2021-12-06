 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

Hackers drain nearly $200 million from major crypto exchange

6 Dec, 2021 10:00
Get short URL
Hackers drain nearly $200 million from major crypto exchange
© Getty Images / grinvalds
On Monday, crypto exchange BitMart pledged to compensate users who lost money after a major “security breach” saw hackers steal $196 million worth of cryptocurrency.

BitMart was hacked on Saturday in what the crypto-savvy have described as one of the most devastating centralized exchange hacks to date. 

Read more
Bitcoin’s value drops by nearly $10,000 in an hour Bitcoin’s value drops by nearly $10,000 in an hour

A tweet from security analysis firm PeckShield was the first to draw attention to the hack on Saturday night, when one of BitMart’s addresses showed outflows of entire token balances, some of them worth tens of millions of dollars.

PeckShield estimated the losses at around $100 million in various cryptocurrencies on the Ethereum blockchain and at $96 million on the Binance Smart Chain.

BitMart initially claimed that the outflows were routine withdrawals, slamming reports of the hack as “fake news.” However, hours later, CEO Sheldon Xia confirmed the outflows had indeed been a hack. They had resulted, he said, from a “security breach” caused by a stolen private key that had seen two of BitMart’s hot wallets compromised.

On Monday, Xia tweeted that the exchange had completed an initial security check and identified the affected assets. He announced that there were plans underway to compensate those who had lost tokens out of BitMart’s own funds. He said he was “confident” the exchange would relaunch operations with deposits and withdrawals as of December 7.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies