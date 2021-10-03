Not stopping at ‘provocative military activity,’ US demands China halt even ‘diplomatic & economic pressure’ towards Taiwan
In the statement, United States spokesperson and former CIA intelligence officer Ned Price warned China that the US was “very concerned” by its “provocative military activity near Taiwan, which is destabilizing, risks miscalculations, and undermines regional peace and stability.”
“We urge Beijing to cease its military, diplomatic, and economic pressure and coercion against Taiwan,” Price wrote.Also on rt.com ‘Serious issues with self-awareness’: China urges US to find ‘courage’ to address own mistakes after bilateral military talks
Claiming the US had “an abiding interest in peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait,” Price said it would “continue to assist Taiwan in maintaining a sufficient self-defense capability” and affirmed that its commitment to Taiwan was “rock solid.”
“We will continue to stand with friends and allies to advance our shared prosperity, security, and values, and deepen our ties with democratic Taiwan,” the statement concluded.
On Friday, Taiwan accused China of sending 18 J-16 jets, four Su-30 fighters, two nuclear-capable H-6 bombers, and an anti-submarine aircraft into its air defense zone on China’s National Day – the 72nd anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China.
China does not recognize Taiwan’s autonomous rule and considers the island to be a part of the People’s Republic.Also on rt.com AUKUS pact means China can strike Australia with nuclear weapons if war breaks out (E1056)
