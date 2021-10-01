 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Taiwan reports incursion by Chinese air force as Beijing celebrates PRC’s 72nd anniversary

1 Oct, 2021 14:02
Get short URL
Taiwan reports incursion by Chinese air force as Beijing celebrates PRC’s 72nd anniversary
A Taiwan Air Force Mirage-2000 fighter jet (FILE PHOTO) © REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Taiwan has accused the Chinese military of a mass air incursion of 25 jets, allegedly including nuclear-capable bombers, amid Beijing’s National Day celebrations to mark the founding of the People’s Republic of China (PRC).

The Taiwanese air force was scrambled on Friday, amid reports of Chinese military aircraft entering the country’s air defense zone near Taipei-controlled Pratas Island. The contingent included more than a dozen J-16 jets, four Su-30 fighters, two nuclear-capable H-6 bombers, and an anti-submarine aircraft, according to the Taiwanese Ministry of Defense. 

The ministry said it had issued radio warnings to the Chinese aircraft and air defense systems were deployed to monitor their activity. It issued a map showing the fleet close to Pratas Island – an atoll under Taiwanese control. China has not commented on the reports.

Taiwan has increasingly complained of incursions by the Chinese air force, with the largest such incident, involving 28 military aircraft, reported in June.

The Chinese government claims that the island of Taiwan is an inseparable part of its territory, and refuses to recognize Taipei’s autonomous rule. The Taiwanese government’s reports of Chinese jets encroaching on its air space comes as China celebrates National Day on the 72nd anniversary of the founding of the PRC.

Also on rt.com ‘Serious issues with self-awareness’: China urges US to find ‘courage’ to address own mistakes after bilateral military talks

Just a day earlier, China’s Taiwan Affairs Office had issued scathing criticism of Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Joseph Wu, an outspoken nationalist opposed to Chinese territorial claims. It accused Wu of being a “diehard” supporter of independence who spread “lies” concerning the island’s sovereignty.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!

Dear readers and commenters,

We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.

Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,

RT Team.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies