Red Dot Award 2021: RT Creative Lab grabs 4 prizes, including 2 ‘Best of the Best’, for WWII tribute projects

RT Creative Lab’s digital projects, dedicated to the 75th anniversary of victory over fascism, have won four awards, including two ‘Best of the Best’, at Berlin’s Red Dot Award – one of the world’s oldest design competitions.

The large-scale social media project #VictoryPages grabbed the ‘Best of the Best’ in the new ‘Digital Solutions / Education and E-Learning’ category and was recognized as the winner in the ‘Online and Social Media’ category.

“To receive the highest recognition of the prestigious Red Dot jury in such a nomination as ‘Digital Solutions / Education and E-Learning’ is a very important result for our team,” says Kirill Karnovich-Valua, the head of RT Creative Lab.

After all, this was our goal – to make a digital education project and tell the legacy of WWII through the prism of digital art, using social media language. We have involved young people (schoolchildren and students, young artists and designers) in the project’s creation to show how history can come to life in the minds and art of new generations.

‘War: Kids’ Drawings in VR’ video series, which is a part of #VictoryPages was selected as the ‘Best of the Best’ in the ‘Interface & User Experience Design/Virtual & Augmented Realities’ category.

The ‘Endless Letter’ Instagram series, created in collaboration with students of Moscow’s RANEPA School of Design and professional artists Mikhail Sorkinand Peter Bankov, won in the ‘Illustration’ category.

Last year, #VictoryPages snatched 7 dots in Berlin, including one ‘Best of the Best’. This year, roughly 20,000 entries fought for a dot of their own, 10% were selected winners in their categories, while the ‘Best of the Best’ was an accolade only about 1% received.

“The events of last year truly underscored the importance of communication and the way it is designed. Our jury was amazed by the quality of the submissions to the Red Dot Award: Brands & Communication Design 2021. The fact that you managed to stand out in such a strong and international field of competitors and impress the experts is proof of your design skill. Your award-winning project is outstanding,” says Prof. Dr. Peter Zec, founder and CEO of Red Dot, about RT Creative Lab’s awards.

All winners of the ‘Best of the Best’ are nominated for the top award in communication design, the Red Dot: Grand Prix, which will be announced on November 12 at a ceremony in Berlin.

The Red Dot Award was founded in 1955 to honor excellent design and is selected by competent expert juries in the areas of product design, communication design, and design concepts. All of the award-winning brands and communication works will be presented in an online exhibition on the Red Dot website from November 2021.

Different series of the #VictoryPages project – ‘The Endless Letter’, ‘Lessons of Auschwitz’, ‘War: Kids’ drawings’ etc.– and the project itself have garnered a total of over 130 awards, including Webbys, Clio Awards, Epica Awards, Shorty Social Good Awards, Red Dot Awards, among others and was shortlisted at Cannes Lions.

RT Creative Lab is an Emmy-nominated digital in-house team within the RT international news network.

Want to stay up to date on our new projects? Check out RT Creative Lab's website. Follow RT Creative Lab on social media – Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Vimeo.






