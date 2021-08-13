Vote for RT Creative Lab’s panel submissions at SXSW 2022 – DIGITAL ‘DA VINCIS’ & WW2 THROUGH DIGITAL ART

Panel voting for South by Southwest (SXSW) 2022 has begun. RT Creative Lab has submitted two panel proposals, which you can vote for from now until August 26. Community voting makes up 30% of the selection process.

Below are RT Creative Lab’s pitches for the panels at SXSW 2022:

DIGITAL "DA VINCIS": RESHAPING BRAND STORYTELLING

Leonardo Da Vinci was one of the most prominent brand storytellers of his time. His renowned “Last Supper”, commissioned by the Duke of Milan, depicts a famous Biblical scene. Yet one detail remains little-known. Jesus and the Twelve Apostles as depicted by Leonardo wear “modern dress” that the people of Milan and the Duke himself would have worn at the time. It is done so that the people interacting with the painting would see the Biblical characters as relevant.

The relevance that Leonardo worked with is the very same factor driving brands to tell stories in the digital era 500 years later. Our panel will unite diverse artists and producers working with MR, VR, AR and NFT art, and digital colorizations to explore how brands can connect with their audiences through innovative storytelling.

Speakers

Ania Fedorova, Creative Lead, Producer, RT Creative Lab

Sutu Eats Flies, Founder, XR Artist, Director, Producer, EyeJack

René Pinnell, CEO & Founder, Artizen

Marina Amaral, Digital Colorization Artist, Author

WW2 THROUGH DIGITAL ART: HISTORY TOLD BY THE YOUNG

WW2 Victory Day is among the most remarkable dates of the 20th century. But younger people are losing connection with this important part of history. That’s why we created #VictoryPages – a project giving young people a chance to learn history through social media and express themselves in digital art. During our session, we will reveal how inviting students into the production of the biggest digital storytelling media project dedicated to WW2 history has been a major educational success.

Speakers

Marina Amaral, Digital Colorization Artist, Author

Ania Fedorova, Creative Lead, Producer, RT Creative Lab

Ivor Crotty, Deputy Creative & Innovations Director, RT Creative Lab

SXSW takes place in Austin, Texas and is a top destination for global professionals. The annual March event features sessions, music and comedy showcases, film screenings, exhibitions, professional development, and a variety of networking opportunities. SXSW PanelPicker gives its attendees an opportunity to shape the conference. The community will be able to browse proposals, leave comments, and vote for desirable events.

RT Creative Lab is an Emmy-nominated digital in-house team within the RT international news network. Its campaigns have been recognised in dozens of international and local festivals, winning over 150 awards, including Webbys, Clio Awards, Epica Awards, Shorty Social Good Awards and Red Dot Awards, among others.



