RT wins 7 Red Dot Awards and its VR project ‘Lessons of Auschwitz’ is recognized as the Best of the Best

RT’s dedication to 75 years of victory over fascism, in the shape of its digital project #VictoryPages, has won in seven categories at the 2020 Red Dot Awards in Berlin. Now competes for the major design festival’s Grand Prix.

#VictoryPages is a digital art tribute that took on many forms, playing out across five social media platforms. Three of its elements were noted by the jury of Red Dot 2020. The ‘Lessons of Auschwitz’ virtual-reality project won two of the highest merits: Best of the Best for Online in the Special Projects category, and for Interface & User Experience Design in the 3D Computer Graphics category. The film also won two Red Dots: one for Film & Animation in Short Films and the other for Illustrations.

‘Lessons of Auschwitz’ pays tribute to the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp by the Red Army. It features elements of virtual reality and volumetric video technologies, and was produced in collaboration with VR artist Denis Semionov.

‘War No More’ by Peter Bankov won two Red Dots: for Posters in Series and for Typography in Posters. A series of typographic posters, it was inspired by poetry written on the frontline during World War II and features illustrated hand-inscribed excerpts by the artist.

#VictoryPages also boasts its own typeface: “May”. The team created this unique font by compiling hundreds of original historical inscriptions from the Reichstag building. Behind the creation of each font character there is a real letter, hand-written by the Soviet soldiers who took part in the Berlin operation 75 years ago. “May” also won a Red Dot for Typography in the Typefaces category.

“It was a very difficult task to strike a balance between design with a modern presentation and setting a tone for truly emotional content. Looks like these awards prove that we succeeded!” says the project's author, Kirill Karnovich-Valua.

This year, some 7,000 entries fought for a dot of their own. #VictoryPages scored seven, two of them being ranked Best of the Best – an accolade only 0.8 percent of this year’s entrants received.

The frontrunners in the Communication Design category will be announced in October. All winners of the Red Dot: Best of the Best are nominated for the top award in communication design, the Red Dot: Grand Prix. This special distinction will go to seven creative works in 2020.

Previously, RT’s creative lab won a Red Dot Award for its project about the Romanov family. The AR Family Photo Album released as part of the project #Romanovs100 won in the Interface & User Experience category. #VictoryPages has now received 24 awards, including prestigious wins from Shorty and Webby.

Red Dot was founded in 1955 to honour excellent design and is selected by competent expert juries in the areas of product design, communication design, and design concepts. All of the award-winning brands and communication works will be presented in an online exhibition on the Red Dot website from October 2020.