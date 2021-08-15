5.8-magnitude tremor rocks Haiti as it reels from devastating quake that killed over 300

A new 5.8-magnitude quake struck Haiti, becoming the strongest aftershock in wake of Saturday's 7.2-magnitude eathquake that wrought havoc in the island nation’s southern peninsula, killing at least 304 people.

The new tremor hit some 31 km (19 mi) north of the city of Jérémie in Haiti's westernmost Grand'Anse department on Sunday morning, the United States Geological Survey reported.

The USGS put the quake’s depth at 12km.

Notable quake, preliminary info: M 5.8 - 12 km NNE of Chardonnière, Haiti https://t.co/dIFxm5edek — USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) August 15, 2021

While the USGS predicted that some casualties can result from the new quake, and that it can require “a local or regional level response”, the potential impact is expected to be "relatively localized".

The aftershock comes just a day after the Caribbean nation was shaken by a disastrous 7.2-magnitude quake that levelled homes across Haiti’s southern peninsula, cluttering roads with debris strewn all over the ground.

Also on rt.com At least 304 dead, more than 1,800 injured in devastating Haiti earthquake

At least 304 people lost lives in the Saturday quake, and over 1,800 have been injured. It is feared that the death toll may climb even higher as rescues continue to search for survivors amid the rubble.

The Saturday events immediately prompted comparisons with the catastrophic 2010 quake, which left the country in tatters and from which Haiti has been still recovering.

Also on rt.com FIRST VIDEOS show widespread destruction after Haiti earthquake

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!