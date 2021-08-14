At least 29 dead in devastating Haiti earthquake – authorities

At least 29 people have died following a magnitude 7.2 earthquake in Haiti. The death toll is a provisional figure and will likely rise, as buildings in several towns have been leveled.

Haitian civil protection official Jerry Chandler announced the death toll in a press conference on Saturday, hours after a magnitude 7.2 earthquake shook the island nation’s southern peninsula.

READ MORE: Buildings damaged & collapsed after Haiti hit with ‘major’ 7.2 quake

"Lots of homes are destroyed, people are dead and some are at hospital," Christella Saint Hilaire, who lives near the epic centre, told media."Everyone is in the street now and the shockes keep coming." Jerry Chandler, Haiti's director of civil protection, pic.twitter.com/dibpnuqIhL — mkjpriyanshu (@mpriyanshu1982) August 14, 2021

17 of these deaths were recorded in the region of Grand-Anse, nine in the town of Cayes, and three in the area of Nippes, where the quake’s epicenter was located, officials added.

The death toll will likely rise as search and rescue efforts continue. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) issued a red alert for estimated casualties, stating that “high casualties are probable and the disaster is likely widespread.”

Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry has declared a state of emergency for one month, and said earlier that he would mobilize “all the resources” of his administration to help, while, in Washington, President Joe Biden has authorized a US response under USAID Administrator Samantha Power.

Buildings collapsed and streets were littered with debris in several Haitian towns, while the shockwave was felt as far afield as Cuba and Jamaica.

Also on rt.com FIRST VIDEOS show widespread destruction after Haiti earthquake

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!