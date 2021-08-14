Buildings damaged & collapsed after Haiti hit with ‘major’ 7.2 quake

 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russian firefighting plane crashes in Turkey, everyone on board killed
14 Aug, 2021 12:58
Damaged buildings seen in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, August 14, 2021 © Facebook / HEROClientRescue
A magnitude 7.2 earthquake has struck southern Haiti. The major tremor was more powerful than the 2010 quake that devastated the Caribbean nation, and caused significant damage.

The earthquake was reported early on Saturday morning, with the United States Geological Survey putting its intensity at magnitude 7.2, or “major.” The epicenter was 12km (7.5 miles) northeast of Saint-Louis-du-Sud, a town of more than 50,000 inhabitants.

Unconfirmed reports from multiple media outlets suggest several deaths and many injuries.

Severe damage was reported on Haiti, with images from the nearby town of Jeremie showing partially collapsed buildings and rubble-strewn streets.

Video from Jeremie showed thick clouds of dust filling the streets, as houses lay in ruins.

Some people posting on social media reported feeling the quake as far away as Jamaica, and the US Tsunami Warning Centers issued a tsunami threat shortly afterwards.

The quake struck minutes after a magnitude 6.9 earthquake shook the Alaska Peninsula. However, the Alaskan quake hit a much more sparsely populated region, where the potential for damage was far lower.

