6.9 magnitude earthquake strikes Alaska

A magnitude 6.9 earthquake has shaken the settlement of Perryville on the Alaska Peninsula. The quake, which would have leveled a built-up area, struck a region rife with seismic activity.

The earthquake was reported by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) early on Saturday morning. The USGS rated the quake at 6.9 on the magnitude scale, a rating classified as “strong” and a fraction of a point below “major.” Notable quake, preliminary info: M 6.9 - 117 km SE of Perryville, Alaska https://t.co/nTs3m4YSeA — USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) August 14, 2021 DETAILS TO FOLLOW