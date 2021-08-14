 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
6.9 magnitude earthquake strikes Alaska

14 Aug, 2021 12:24
6.9 magnitude earthquake strikes Alaska
A magnitude 6.9 earthquake has shaken the settlement of Perryville on the Alaska Peninsula. The quake, which would have leveled a built-up area, struck a region rife with seismic activity.

The earthquake was reported by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) early on Saturday morning. The USGS rated the quake at 6.9 on the magnitude scale, a rating classified as “strong” and a fraction of a point below “major.”

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

