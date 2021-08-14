FIRST VIDEOS show widespread destruction after Haiti earthquake

With the dust still settling after a powerful 7.2 earthquake struck Haiti, video footage captured the devastation wrought on the Caribbean nation, as reports claimed hospitals are being overwhelmed with the injured.

Haiti was shaken on Saturday by a major earthquake, which hit the southern peninsula of the island nation near the towns of Saint-Louis-du-Sud and Jeremie.

Casualty figures are still unclear, but video footage posted to social media captured the damage dealt to Haiti’s infrastructure.

The first videos emerging from Jeremie showed dust-choked and rubble-strewn streets, and videos published shortly afterwards showed similar scenes in other towns and villages, with buildings felled and panic in the streets.

Signalement de dégâts en province particulièrement dans le Sud d’Haïti. Les premières images et vidéos de Jérémie et des Cayes montrent des destructions de maisons. pic.twitter.com/OBJssQ9rSs — Haytien 🇭🇹🕊 (@haytiens) August 14, 2021

#ÚltimaHora | Terremoto de magnitud 7.2 en Haití habría dejado decenas de muertes, según balance preliminar de las autoridades. Video cortesía: @AlertaNews24.Más detalles: https://t.co/kWcSrpJc9vpic.twitter.com/EwJK7LcwWH — elsalvador.com (@elsalvadorcom) August 14, 2021

Ciudad totalmente destruida por terremoto en Haití 🇭🇹, un país que constantemente sufre azotes de la naturaleza.pic.twitter.com/B7hgOJQfKR — El Blog (@elblog) August 14, 2021

First pics from major earthquake this morning in #Haiti are emerging. Jeremie, Les Cayes, Saint Louis du Sud but also Les Anglais have been affected #earthquakepic.twitter.com/lc3USDyr4o — paulwidler (@paulwidler20) August 14, 2021

A hotel collapsed in the town of Cayes, reportedly burying people inside under mounds of rubble. With multiple buildings in the town leveled, unconfirmed reports online suggest that the local hospital is overwhelmed with the injured.

L’hôpital général aux Cayes est débordé. Beaucoup de blessés. Beaucoup de maisons se sont effondrées aux Cayes. Dont un hôtel. 📷 Jose Flécher Bilan partiel #Haiti#earthquake 14-08-21 pic.twitter.com/pze11oojI8 — Frantz Duval (@Frantzduval) August 14, 2021

No precise death toll has been put forward yet, but Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry said that "several" people died in the quake. The United States Geological Survey has issued a red alert for estimated casualties, stating that “high casualties are probable and the disaster is likely widespread.”

