 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

German government told to firm up climate laws by top court after protest by activists

29 Apr, 2021 09:50
Get short URL
German government told to firm up climate laws by top court after protest by activists
The lignite (brown coal) power plant complex of German energy supplier and utility RWE is reflected in a puddle in Neurath, north-west of Cologne, Germany, (FILE PHOTO) © REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
The highest court in Germany has ruled that the country’s 2019 climate change law failed to make sufficient provisions, siding with a young female activist and giving the government until the end of the year to make amendments.

On Thursday, the German Constitutional Court sided with a number of plaintiffs, many of them young, who said the country’s climate laws failed to make sufficient provisions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The court, however, did not say the law violated the rights of future generations, as had been suggested by the plaintiffs. 

“The challenged provisions do violate the freedoms of the complainants, some of whom are still very young,” the court said in a statement. “The provisions irreversibly offload major emission reduction burdens onto periods after 2030.”

One of the plaintiffs, Sophie Becksen, claimed that rising sea levels caused by climate change would engulf the North Sea island of Pellworm on which her family farms, leaving her with no inheritance. 

Also on rt.com Germany’s trampolining ‘Queen of the Greens’ leaps into the lead to replace Angela Merkel as the ruling alliance fades

The 2019 climate protection package, which aims to ensure the country will hit its 2030 targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions, was passed after considerable bartering between Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservative bloc and her Social Democrat coalition partners.

The government now has until the end of 2021 to tighten up climate change laws.

The ruling comes as German parties prepare for the election in September this year, with the country’s Green party saying they are determined to lead the next government. The latest polls show the Greens on an equal pegging with the conservative bloc, having closed a 17-point gap since January.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies