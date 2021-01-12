Facebook DELETES account of Iran’s Press TV news network with 4 million subscribers

 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Pompeo claims Al-Qaeda has new home base in Iran, doesn’t provide evidence
12 Jan, 2021 15:44
©  Press TV;  Facebook / PressTV
Social media giant Facebook has shut down an account run by Press TV, a major Iranian English-language media outlet. The network said it was provided with no warning or explanation ahead of the deletion.

The network’s page, boasting a four-million-strong following, vanished from Facebook on Tuesday afternoon.

“In a notification upon taking down the page early on Tuesday, the US-based social media giant said the decision was ‘final,’ adding that it could not provide additional information for ‘safety and security reasons,’” Press TV has said, condemning the “attack” by the social media giant.

