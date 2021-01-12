Facebook DELETES account of Iran’s Press TV news network with 4 million subscribers

Social media giant Facebook has shut down an account run by Press TV, a major Iranian English-language media outlet. The network said it was provided with no warning or explanation ahead of the deletion.

The network’s page, boasting a four-million-strong following, vanished from Facebook on Tuesday afternoon.

“In a notification upon taking down the page early on Tuesday, the US-based social media giant said the decision was ‘final,’ adding that it could not provide additional information for ‘safety and security reasons,’” Press TV has said, condemning the “attack” by the social media giant.

Also on rt.com Pompeo claims Al-Qaeda has new home base in Iran, doesn’t provide evidence

DETAILS TO FOLLOW